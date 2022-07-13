Vertex begins work on $850 million U.S. Navy maintenance contract

MADISON, Miss., July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Vertex Company, a V2X company (NYSE: VVX), has begun work on an up to $850 million U.S. Navy contract after the award was upheld by U.S Government bid protest decisions. Vertex previously announced the contract, which is for the maintenance of test aircraft for the U.S Navy, in April 2022.

Vertex will provide aircraft maintenance to the Naval Test Wing Atlantic, known as NTWL, which has five squadrons comprising of a range of fixed-wing, rotary and unmanned aircraft. The aircraft supported by this contract perform a variety of test and evaluation missions and the operate at the U.S. Naval Test Pilot School.

“Vertex is growing our skilled team which will work closely with the Navy to maintain the aircraft used to test and evaluate emerging capabilities,” said Ed Boyington, President and CEO of The Vertex Company. Boyington is a graduate of the U.S. Naval Test Pilot School.

As part of the transition process, The Vertex Company is hiring aircraft technicians with a strong preference for those currently employed on the contract. A complete list of opportunities for skilled artisans and support positions available at Patuxent River, Maryland can be found at the company’s website: https://vtxco.com/welcome-new-naval-test-wing-atlantic-teammates/.

ABOUT THE VERTEX COMPANY, A V2X COMPANY

The Vertex Company provides vertically integrated turnkey lifecycle support from concept definition, to engineering and manufacturing, through end-of-life support of complex systems. Our offerings include all levels of aviation maintenance, worldwide contractor logistics support, systems engineering and integration, specialized onsite mission execution, high consequence training programs and integrated supply-chain solutions.

In July 2022, Vertex and Vectrus merged to form V2X, a leading provider of critical mission solutions and support to defense clients globally. The company delivers a comprehensive suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian and international clients. The global team of approximately 14,000 employees brings innovation to every point in the mission lifecycle, from preparation, to operations, to sustainment.

For more information on The Vertex Company, visit www.vtxco.com.