Ceridian Announces Date of Second Quarter 2022 Earnings

TORONTO and MINNEAPOLIS, July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ceridian (NYSE: CDAY; TSX: CDAY), a global leader in human capital management (HCM) technology, announced today that it will release second quarter 2022 earnings after the close of regular market trading on Wednesday, August 3, 2022.



The company will host a live webcast at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results. The event can be accessed via direct registration link or through the Ceridian Investor Relations website. A replay and transcript will be available after the conclusion of the live event on the Ceridian Investor Relations website.

About Ceridian

Ceridian is a global human capital management software company. Dayforce, the flagship cloud HCM platform, provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Dayforce platform is used to optimize management of the entire employee lifecycle, including attracting, engaging, paying, deploying, and developing people. Ceridian has solutions for organizations of all sizes.

