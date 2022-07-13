Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Fiscal 2022 Results

MONROE TOWNSHIP, N.J., July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. ("OPT" or "the Company") (NYSE American: OPTT), a leader in innovative and cost-effective low-carbon marine data, power, and consulting service solutions, today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and full-year ended April 30, 2022.



Q4 HIGHLIGHTS:

Revenues increased to $756,000 in Q422, driven by growth of Strategic Consulting Services.

Continued development of its proprietary next-generation Maritime Domain Awareness ("MDA") solution, configured to provide cyber-secure autonomous monitoring of large ocean areas, such as windfarms, marine protected areas, and areas of interest to national security, suitable for installation on buoys and vehicles. This MDA solution, initially field tested in October 2021, is undergoing a planned second round of field testing, which commenced during Q1 of Fiscal 2023.

Partnered with the Naval Surface Warfare Center’s Port Hueneme Division for its Advanced Naval Technology Exercise Coastal Trident demonstration, where OPT will be deploying a single PowerBuoy equipped with its MDA platform. The demonstration is intended to help provide data and monitoring of several offshore threats, including dark ship tracking, drug and human trafficking, and illegal fishing.



FY22 HIGHLIGHTS:

Completed its acquisition of Marine Advanced Robotics (MAR) , which expanded OPT's commercial offering into autonomous vehicles for maritime data services. MAR is expected to contribute approximately $2.0 million to revenue for Fiscal Year 2023.

Revenues increased to $1.76 million in Fiscal 2022, due primarily to MAR and the growth of Strategic Consulting Services.

Was notified of a pre-award for a DOE Small Business Innovation Research program (“SBIR”) to support the development of the next generation of our wave energy conversion systems. The project began in August 2021 and was completed in April 2022.

Partnered with Sulmara Subsea, a global provider of innovative survey and inspection services to the offshore energy sector, to develop advanced uses for OPT’s WAM-V ® autonomous surface vehicles.

autonomous surface vehicles. Received an award for its WAM-V unmanned surface vehicle from the Australian Defense Engineering Group (ADEG) of the Royal Australian Navy via our local partner Blue Zone Group. This will be used as a research and development test bed for the ADEG.

Set the path for future growth by strengthening its senior management team with a number of key changes and additions, including Philipp Stratmann as CEO (June 2021), Maria Force as Vice President of Human Resources (November 2021), Bob Powers as CFO (December 2021), Matt Burdyny as Vice President of Sales and Marketing (March 2022), and Ethan Butler as Vice President of Engineering and Operations (May 2022).

Management Commentary – Philipp Stratmann, OPT's President and Chief Executive Officer

"Fiscal 2022 was a year of significant progress for our company. We implemented a robust strategy that expanded our revenue generation capability, as reflected in our meaningful growth in revenue for the year. We broadened our strategic partnership base, grew our consulting services, and completed our acquisition of Marine Advanced Robotics. I am pleased with the continued integration of MAR. We expect execution of our strategy to deliver a record $9.0 million in orders in fiscal 2023, much of which should be revenue in the year. I am pleased with the progress we have made and remain keenly focused on becoming the technology leader for offshore Data-as-a-Service and Power-as-a-Service.”

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS – Q422

Revenues – increased to $756,000 for 4Q22, due to growth in Strategic Consulting Services.

– increased to $756,000 for 4Q22, due to growth in Strategic Consulting Services. Engineering and product development costs – decreased by $377,000 from 3Q22 but remain elevated from FY21, mainly due to OPT's investment in its proprietary MDA platform.

– decreased by $377,000 from 3Q22 but remain elevated from FY21, mainly due to OPT's investment in its proprietary MDA platform. Selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) costs – increased from 3Q22 and 4Q21 due primarily to increased equity compensation, expenses related to the acquisition of MAR, and recruiting expenses.

– increased from 3Q22 and 4Q21 due primarily to increased equity compensation, expenses related to the acquisition of MAR, and recruiting expenses. Net loss – the Company’s net loss of $5.2 million for Q422 compared to a net loss of $5.2 million for the Q421.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

We had $57.5 million of combined cash, unrestricted cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments as of April 30, 2022.

The Company has no bank debt.

Net cash used in operating activities for Fiscal Year 2022 was $21.3 million, compared to $11.7 million for Fiscal Year 2021, primarily due to increase program expenses, acquisition expenses, and associated headcount.



About Ocean Power Technologies

OPT provides intelligent maritime solutions and services that enable safer, cleaner, and more productive ocean operations for the defense and security, oil and gas, science and research, and offshore wind markets. Our PowerBuoy® platforms provide clean and reliable electric power and real-time data communications for remote maritime and subsea applications. We also provide WAM-V® autonomous surface vessels (ASV) and marine robotics services through our wholly owned subsidiary Marine Advanced Robotics. We are headquartered in Monroe Township, New Jersey, and have offices in Houston, Texas, and Richmond, California. To learn more, visit www.OceanPowerTechnologies.com .

Financial Tables Follow

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share data)

April 30, 2022 April 30, 2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 7,885 $ 83,028 Short-term investments 49,384 — Restricted cash, short-term 258 384 Accounts receivable 482 350 Contract assets 386 190 Inventory 442 — Other current assets 467 487 Total current assets $ 59,304 $ 84,439 Property and equipment, net 445 406 Intangibles, net 4,136 274 Right-of-use asset, net 752 1,036 Restricted cash, long-term 219 222 Goodwill 8,537 — Total assets $ 73,393 $ 86,377 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 905 $ 687 Accrued expenses 877 1,881 Contract liabilities 129 — Right-of-use liability, current portion 319 347 Contingent liabilities, current portion 748 — Litigation payable — 1,224 Liability classified stock awards — 60 Paycheck protection program loan, current portion — 495 Total current liabilities $ 2,978 $ 4,694 Deferred tax liability 203 — Contingent liabilities, less current portion 843 — Paycheck protection program loan, less current portion — 396 Right-of-use liability, less current portion 538 819 Total liabilities $ 4,562 $ 5,909 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders’ Equity: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; authorized 5,000,000 shares, none issued or outstanding $ — $ — Common stock, $0.001 par value; authorized 100,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding 55,905,213 and 52,479,051 shares, respectively 56 52 Treasury stock, at cost; 23,331 and 21,040 shares, respectively (341 ) (338 ) Additional paid-in capital 322,932 315,820 Accumulated deficit (253,770 ) (234,895 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (46 ) (171 ) Total shareholders' equity 68,831 80,468 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 73,393 $ 86,377









Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share data)

Three months ended April 30, Twelve months ended April 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues $ 756 $ 601 $ 1,759 $ 1,206 Cost of revenues 800 1,031 1,860 2,279 Gross loss $ (44 ) $ (430 ) $ (101 ) $ (1,073 ) Operating expenses Engineering and product development costs $ 1,828 $ 1,413 $ 9,606 $ 4,747 Selling, general and administrative costs $ 3,973 $ 2,179 $ 11,906 $ 7,772 Total operating expenses $ 5,801 $ 3,592 $ 21,512 $ 12,519 Operating loss $ (5,845 ) $ (4,022 ) $ (21,613 ) $ (13,592 ) Litigation settlement $ — $ (1,224 ) $ — $ (1,224 ) Interest income, net 68 79 124 124 Other income — — 60 — Gain on forgiveness of PPP loan — — 890 — Loss on liquidation of subsidiary (157 ) — (157 ) — Other expense, net — (34 ) — (83 ) Foreign exchange (loss) / gain (1 ) 1 (1 ) 15 Loss before income taxes $ (5,935 ) $ (5,200 ) $ (20,697 ) $ (14,760 ) Income tax benefit 782 — 1,823 — Net loss $ (5,153 ) $ (5,200 ) $ (18,874 ) $ (14,760 ) Basic and diluted net loss per share $ (0.09 ) $ (0.10 ) $ (0.35 ) $ (0.49 ) Weighted average shares used to compute basic and diluted net loss per share 55,834,735 51,286,196 54,010,233 30,018,838









OCEAN POWER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)