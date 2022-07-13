You Are What You Eat, So Eat Something Sweet

Ridge Spring, South Carolina, July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Summertime is here, which means scorching heat and sweet treats. Enter tender, delicate, and juicy peaches by Titan Farms.

Titan Farms Carolina Beauty gift boxes are back for the third season and are sure to please everyone’s peachy needs. These adorable Carolina Beauty gift boxes are $37.00 and include 13 hand-picked peaches with a recipe book delivered straight to customers doors. Orders can be placed for these chin-dripping summertime jewels through August 8. Did you know that August is officially National Peach Month? Also, there is still time to surprise a friend with this sweet gift for National Peach Ice Cream Day on July 17 or National Peach Daiquiri Day on July 19.

These close to perfect peaches are grown with love and hard work in the sunny fields of Titan Farms in Ridge Spring, South Carolina. These peaches receive the most tender loving care – specially selected in the field and packed by hand. With soft, delicate fuzz on the skin and tender, juicy flesh, this is how a peach should taste.

Just over twenty years ago, a husband-and-wife duo uprooted their family and set out on a mission to provide South Carolina with the highest quality peaches possible. They are now successfully the largest growers on the East Coast with about 6,200 acres of sunny fields filled with peach trees.

Tune in to the Very Vera Show on July 16 to see the Carolina Beauty peaches featured in several recipes.

About Titan Farms:

Based in Ridge Spring, South Carolina, Titan Farms is the premier grower, packer, and shipper of over 3 million boxes of fresh peaches, broccoli and bell peppers annually. Titan Farms recognizes the importance of sustainable agriculture practices and uses them to benefit America’s consumers and to protect our country's precious natural resources. The team at Titan Farms has an extraordinary commitment to providing only the safest, highest-quality produce for their customers. Titan Farms brings modern farming and old fashion values together to put the highest-quality fruits and vegetables on your table.

Attachment