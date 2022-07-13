Nominations open for the 2022 California Life Sciences Pantheon Awards

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif, July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- California Life Sciences (CLS), the state’s most impactful life sciences membership organization, is now accepting nominations for the 2022 Pantheon Awards.

For the past 19 years, CLS has recognized excellence in the life sciences sector and celebrated the achievements of leading innovators in the state by hosting its annual Pantheon Awards celebration.

This year, CLS is introducing new award categories to celebrate the diverse contributions of scientists in the sector. The categories include:

Academia & Research

BioPharma

Convergent Technologies: MedTech, Digital, & Diagnostics

Elizabeth Schar Inspiring Future Leaders Award

Emerging Innovation

Leadership

Synthetic & Ag Bio

This is the second year the Pantheon Award winners will be determined by a public voting campaign, and it’s the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic that the award ceremony will take place in person.

“We are so pleased to cast a shining light on the leading companies, leaders, and initiatives within our ecosystem,” said Mike Guerra, CLS President and CEO. “We celebrate the innovative solutions and cutting-edge advancements being developed in laboratories, universities, and corporate and industry non-profits throughout our state. There is no better event for our sector to elevate and showcase those who are driving better patient outcomes.”

Mark your calendar for these important dates:

July 13 | Nominations open

August 1 | Registration opens

August 2 | Nominations close

September 26 | Public voting opens

November 3 | The 19th Annual Pantheon Awards

Award winners will be announced at the Pantheon event taking place November 3 at the Westin St. Francis in San Francisco. Members of the media are welcome and can RSVP to aburch@califesciences.org.

About the Pantheon Awards For the past 19 years, California Life Sciences (CLS) has recognized the state’s leaders from across the pharmaceutical, biotech and other allied industries to pay tribute to those making exceptional contributions to the life sciences industry. The Pantheon awards recognize excellence and celebrate the contributions and achievements of leading life sciences innovators representing therapeutic, diagnostic, medical device, and industrial biotechnology companies.

About California Life Sciences (CLS): California Life Sciences (CLS) is the state’s most influential and impactful life sciences membership organization, advocating for the sector and its diverse innovation pipeline. For more than 30 years, CLS has served the community by supporting companies of all sizes, from early-stage innovators and startups to established industry leaders in the fields of biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, and medical technology. CLS also works closely with universities, academic and research institutions, the investment community, and other critical partners that promote this vibrant sector. With offices in South San Francisco, San Diego, Sacramento, Los Angeles, and Washington DC, CLS works to shape public policy, improve access to breakthrough technologies, educate lawmakers, and advance equity within our ecosystem by championing innovative solutions for some of the most pressing challenges of our times. In doing so, CLS fulfills its mission to protect and nurture California’s life sciences industry, empowering discoveries that lead to healthier lives around the world.

Attachment