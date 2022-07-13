A1 Granny Flats Gets Rave Reviews About Free Consultation

Sydney, July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sydney, New South Wales -

A1 Granny Flats in Sydney, Australia, recently announced that they offer a free video consultation for home and property owners who want to add a granny flat to their property.

As their name suggests, A1 Granny Flats builds granny flats, also known as accessory dwelling units (ADU), are self contained living areas generally on the property of a single family home. They are a popular option for many reasons, including as a way for families to accommodate their older parents while still allowing them some level of independence.

Granny flats have increased in popularity in recent years as interest in tiny houses have increased. In addition to aging parents and grandparents, accessory dwelling units can be a good option for young adult family members, or nannies and household help. Some expect that the structures will become even more ubiquitous as multigenerational living situations become more widely accepted. For those living in and around Sydney, Australia, A1 Granny Flats can design and build granny flats for each individual family’s particular property and needs.

A1 Granny Flats custom designs units to ensure they effectively utilize the available space. Rather than assuming a “one size fits all” solution will work for every situation, A1 Granny Flats knows how to build customized granny flats that compliment the neighborhood and offer maximum space, functionality and privacy. They can build a variety of styles of accessory dwelling units, from studio apartments with just living space and a bathroom, for people who are able to share a kitchen with the main house on the property, to, at the entire other end of the spectrum, small three bedroom houses with a full kitchen and eating space. They even have floorplans already designed with garages attached, for anyone who needs off street parking or additional storage space for their unit. This is just a small selection of the many options available to clients who get a granny flat built by the company.

Potential customers will appreciate knowing about this A1 Granny Flats review on Google. It is one of many five star reviews the company has on Google Maps, and reads as follows. “I cannot thank A1 Granny Flats enough after being the victim of a fraudulent company - Avalon.... A1 Granny Flats built me a beautiful quality home through covid delays, through rain delays and material delays.... Thank you to all the family of A1!!!! My home is stunning.....” This customer especially appreciated A1 Granny Flats’ excellent service after dealing with the negative experience of fraud, and is quite happy with the unit the company designed and built for them. A1 Granny Flats takes clients through the entire process of building an additional unit on their property, from an initial assessment and quotation to design and approval, all the way through construction.

Not every property has space for an additional freestanding unit, so A1 Granny Flats starts every project by assessing the property to ensure there is adequate space available and that there are no restrictions or ordinances on the property that would prevent construction. A consultant from the company will provide a free inspection of the property to determine the best location for the unit, as well as the existence of connections to various utilities and access to the property. The company will provide a fixed price quotation based on all of the information they have available, including any structures or trees that may need to be removed and the details of the property.

While the tender offered to potential clients is very detailed, A1 Granny Flats still encourages clients to meet their design team at their display center so they can interact with the materials that will be used in their unit and discuss their project in depth with the team, to make sure the custom design is well suited to their needs. Once this has been done, it is time to get the necessary permits for building the new unit.

