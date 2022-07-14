Camping Equipment Market Size is projected to reach at USD 27,318 Million by 2030 at a CAGR of 6.9%, Owing to Rising Consumer Expenditure on Leisure Activities

BEIJING, July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Camping Equipment Market Size was valued at USD 15,267 Million in 2021 and is predicted to be worth USD 27,318 Million by 2030, with a CAGR of 6.9% from 2022 to 2030.



According to a recent survey, an increasing number of North Americans are discovering the benefits of camping and spending quality time outside among nature, which has resulted in an increase in interest in outdoor recreations and activities such as camping, trekking, and hiking. According to the 2020 North American Camping Report, there are more than 94.5 million camper residences in North America. In the United States, 48.2 million households reported camping at least once in 2020, with 10.1 million families experiencing their first camping experience. As the number of campers and camping activities increases, so do sales of camping supplies and equipment, those are required for such leisure activities and fuel the growth of the camping equipment market.

Camping has numerous advantages, including the fact that it is good for one's health, both physically and mentally. In advance, recreational and outdoor activities are also beneficial for relationship building, learning and developing new skills, unplugging and disconnecting from electronics, interacting with nature, reducing stress, and increasing physical conditioning. Camping's fitness benefits have been well documented. According to research, outdoor physical activity and experiences of connection to nature boost mental stability and well-being. Camping equipment and materials are becoming increasingly popular among those who like outdoor leisure activities. Camping backpacks, furnishings, tents, personal protection equipment, cooking systems, cookware, and accessories are all available. Camping equipment market products have improved safety while also satisfying the operational needs of diverse camping activities.

Request For Free Sample Report @

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-sample/3008

Report Coverage:

Market Camping Equipment Market Market Size 2021 USD 15,267 Million Market Forecast 2030 USD 27,318 Million CAGR During 2022 - 2030 6.9% Analysis Period 2018 - 2030 Base Year 2021 Forecast Data 2022 - 2030 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Distribution Channel, And By Geography

Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Johnson Outdoor Inc., Black Diamond, Nemo Equipment, Inc., Hilleberg, Oase Outdoors ApS., Western Mountaineering, AMG Group, MountCraft, Newell Brands, Macleay Interactive Design Inc., and SUPAPEG Australia. Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis Customization Scope 10 hrs of free customization and expert consultation

Global Camping Equipment Market Dynamics

Rising global leisure and recreational activity expenditure has increased demand for leisure commodities, supporting market growth. Additionally, rising video-on-demand consumption for the tourism and hospitality industry on different social media sites is expected to drive customers to purchase such products. The expansions of tourist and leisure infrastructure, as well as increased fitness consciousness, are expected to drive market growth for outdoor activities as a camping equipment market. Furthermore, the advertising campaigns of several well-known e-commerce organizations such as Amazon, eBay, Walmart, and others are predicted to boost sales of various travel-related products and so promote market growth.

The rising participation of persons in various outdoor recreational activities, combined with a rapidly changing lifestyle, as well as the rise of companies and institutions supporting camping, are the key forces driving the market demand for camping equipment. The aging population and early retirement are also important factors driving future growth, as early retirement allows people to make a significant contribution to outdoor recreational activities. In addition, the increasing use of a varied variety of low-cost recreational vehicles is driving the expansion of the camping equipment industry.

Check the detailed table of contents of the report @

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/table-of-content/camping-equipment-market

Impact of COVID-19

During the early stages of the COVID-19 epidemic, camping equipment manufacturers faced significant challenges because they were unable to obtain raw materials such as plastics, polymers, and metals from vendors due to statewide lockdowns, labor shortages, travel restrictions, and supply-chain obstacles. During the shutdown, manufacturers faced cash constraints due to a lack of demand for camping equipment. However, once the lockdown restrictions were relaxed and individuals were permitted to walk outdoors, there was an increase in demand for recreational and outdoor activities. As a result, when the lockdown was lifted and travel restrictions were relaxed across areas in 2020, demand for camping gear surged. Additionally, consumer travel to different locations during this time period enhanced the camping equipment business.

Market Segmentation

According to Acumen Research and Consulting, the global camping equipment industry is fragmented into product type, and distribution channel. By product type, the market has been classified into camping tents, camping furniture, camping gear and accessories, camping backpacks, camping cooking systems and cookware, and other. By distribution channel, the market is categorized into online sales channels, and offline sales channels.

Camping Equipment Market Regional Overview

The Camping Equipment industry is divided into five regions including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, as well as the Middle East and Africa. According to the camping equipment market forecast, the Asia-Pacific region is predicted to be the fastest-growing region in the global market. This growth is the result of growing consumer expenditure and awareness of outdoor recreation activities. This region has seen remarkable growth in the fitness industry, which is pushing people to participate in outdoor athletic events such as endurance competitions, camping, hiking, and trekking. As such activities gain popularity, the demand for camping equipment and facilities grows. Furthermore, rising obesity rates in the region are encouraging customers to participate in sports and recreation activities such as camping and hiking, which promotes regional market growth.

Buy this premium research report –

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/buy-now/0/3008

Camping Equipment Market Players

Some of the prominent camping equipment market companies are Johnson Outdoor Inc., Black Diamond, Nemo Equipment, Inc., Hilleberg, Oase Outdoors ApS., Western Mountaineering, AMG Group, MountCraft, Newell Brands, Macleay Interactive Design Inc., and SUPAPEG Australia.

Browse More Research Topic on Equipment Related Market:

The Global Construction Equipment Aftermarket accounted for USD 20.9 Billion in 2020 with a considerable CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

The Global Medical Equipment Calibration Service Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 10.6% from 2021 to 2028 and expected to reach the market value of around USD 5.6 Billion by 2028.

The Global Railway Automated Inspection Equipment Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5.2% from 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach the market value of around USD 3,458 Million by 2027.

About Acumen Research and Consulting:

Acumen Research and Consulting is a global provider of market intelligence and consulting services to information technology, investment, telecommunication, manufacturing, and consumer technology markets. ARC helps investment communities, IT professionals, and business executives to make fact-based decisions on technology purchases and develop firm growth strategies to sustain market competition. With the team size of 100+ Analysts and collective industry experience of more than 200 years, Acumen Research and Consulting assures to deliver a combination of industry knowledge along with global and country level expertise.

For Latest Update Follow Us on Twitter and, LinkedIn

Contact Us:

Mr. Richard Johnson

Acumen Research and Consulting

USA: +13474743864

India: +918983225533

E-mail: sales@acumenresearchandconsulting.com