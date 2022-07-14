Aesthetic Medical International Announced Closing of RMB100 Million Private Placement

SHENZHEN, China, July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (Nasdaq: AIH) (the “Company” or “AIH”), a leading provider of aesthetic medical services in China, is pleased to announce that further to its press release on May 31, 2022, the Company has closed its previously announced private placement offering through the issuance of 21,413,276 ordinary shares of the Company (the “Subscription Shares”) to Hawyu (HK) Limited at a price of RMB4.67 per Subscription Share for the aggregate gross proceeds of RMB100 million (the “Offering”).



The net proceeds raised from the sale of Shares under the Offering are expected to be used by the Company for business expansion, working capital or other purposes as consented by the investors in accordance with the approved company budget and business plan.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these ordinary shares, nor shall there be any sale of these ordinary shares in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

The ordinary shares sold in the private placement have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), or any state or other applicable jurisdictions’ securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state or other jurisdictions’ securities laws.

About Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited

AIH, known as “Peng’ai” in China, is a leading provider of aesthetic medical services in China. AIH operates through treatment centers that spread across major cities in mainland China, with major focus in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay area and the Yangtze River Delta area. Leveraging over 20 years of clinical experience, AIH provides one-stop aesthetic service offerings, including surgical aesthetic treatments, non-surgical aesthetic treatments, and general medical services and other aesthetic services. For more information regarding the Company, please visit: https://ir.aihgroup.net/.

Cautionary Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements.” These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will”, “expects”, “anticipates”, “aims”, “future”, “intends”, “plans”, “believes”, “estimates”, “likely to” and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s beliefs, plans and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties and others that relate to the Company’s business and financial condition are detailed from time to time in the Company’s SEC filings, and could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date indicated, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise the information contained in any forward-looking statements, except as required under applicable law.

Investor Relations Contacts

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Aesthetic Medical international Holdings Group Limited

Email: ir@pengai.com.cn

DLK Advisory Limited

Tel: +852 2857 7101

Email: ir@dlkadvisory.com