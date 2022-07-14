Aspocomp raises its operating result estimate for 2022

English Finnish





Aspocomp Group Plc, Insider information, July 14, 2022, at 8:20 a.m.





Aspocomp Group Plc raises its operating result estimate for 2022.



Aspocomp estimates that its previous full year 2022 operating result estimate will be exceeded. Hence, the company raises its operating result estimates for 2022. According to the new forecast, Aspocomp estimates that its net sales for 2022 will increase and its operating result for 2022 will improve clearly from 2021. In 2021, net sales amounted to EUR 33.2 million and the operating result to EUR 2.2 million.



Thanks to the strong order book and favorable product mix, the company estimates that the operating result for 2022 will improve clearly compared to 2021. Consequently, Aspocomp has revised its internal forecasts for 2022 to a higher level than previously estimated.



Aspocomp is currently observing a 30-day silent period prior to the publication of its Half-Year Report. Aspocomp's Half-Year Report for January 1 - June 30, 2022, will be released on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at around 09:00 a.m. (Finnish time).





For further information, please contact Mikko Montonen, President and CEO,

tel. +358 40 5011 262, mikko.montonen(at)aspocomp.com.



ASPOCOMP GROUP PLC



Mikko Montonen

President and CEO





