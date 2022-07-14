Proactive news headlines including American Rare Earths, Moho Resources, Golden Rim Resources and Duke Exploration

Sydney, July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:



American Rare Earths Ltd (ASX:ARR) has received promising results from exploration drilling in the Halleck Creek Rare Earth project in Wyoming, USA, with Total Rare Earth Oxides (TREO) mineralisation observed up to 7,856 ppm. Click here

Moho Resources Ltd (ASX:MOH) is encouraged by the prospects for nickel sulphide at its Black Swan South Nickel Prospect within the Silver Swan North Project near Kalgoorlie, Western Australia, after completing a maiden reverse circulation (RC) drilling program. Click here

Golden Rim Resources Ltd (ASX:GMR) has identified extensive additional oxide gold target areas in an auger drilling program at Beroko Prospect within the Kada Gold Project in Guinea. Click here

Duke Exploration Ltd (ASX:DEX) has enhanced its flagship Bundarra project in central Queensland with assays confirming copper grades from the Quorn prospect but adding elevated gold and silver values. Click here

Silver Mines Ltd (ASX:SVL) has delivered its deepest high-grade silver intersection to date at its Bowdens Silver Project near Mudgee in New South Wales, from a vertical depth of 415 metres in the Bundarra Zone. Click here

Critical Resources Ltd (ASX:CRR) continues to set a fast pace with encouraging results from Mavis Lake Lithium Project in Ontario, Canada. Click here

Creso Pharma Ltd's (ASX:CPH, OTCQB:COPHF) Canadian subsidiary ImpACTIVE has appointed three new brand ambassadors to drive brand awareness and product uptake ahead of its expected launch in the coming weeks. Click here

Okapi Resources Ltd (ASX:OKR) has raised A$2.5 million through a placement of around 16.6 million new fully paid ordinary shares at A$0.15 per share with one free attaching unlisted option for every two shares subscribed. Click here

Triangle Energy (Global) Ltd (ASX:TEG) welcomes news that its Cliff Head Joint Venture (CHJV) with Pilot Energy (ASX:PGY) Ltd has established a new export route, successfully loading 24,500 barrels of oil into a chartered tanker, the AB Paloma, bound for Singapore. Click here

Technology Metals Australia Ltd (ASX:TMT) is set to commence a feasibility study for the production of vanadium electrolyte to support the growing market for longer-duration energy storage batteries in Australia. Click here

Kingwest Resources Ltd (ASX:KWR) is looking to raise $1.5 million through a share purchase plan (SPP) that will facilitate ongoing exploration at the Lake Goongarrie gold discovery. Click here

Alto Metals Ltd (ASX:AME) continues to intersect shallow high-grade gold in its ongoing drill program at the Indomitable Camp within the Sandstone Gold Project in Western Australia. Click here

Tietto Minerals Ltd (ASX:TIE) remains on schedule with construction for its fully funded 3.45-million-ounce Abujar Gold Project in Côte d’Ivoire, West Africa. Click here

Stellar Resources Ltd (ASX:SRZ) is encouraged by the gold indications returned from its first major Northeast Tasmania field exploration program completed at the Leura and Back Creek prospects, both of which have recorded historic mining. Click here

Auric Mining Ltd (ASX:AWJ) has made progress on its planned acquisition of rights for gold and other minerals for the highly prospective Chalice West Project in the Widgiemooltha/Norseman region of Western Australia. Click here

Miramar Resources Ltd (ASX:M2R) has received a boost for its Gidji Joint Venture Project in WA, having closed the entitlement offer it announced on June 14 and raising $279,881 before costs. Click here

Compumedics Ltd (ASX:CMP) has delivered record new sales orders of $45.6 million for financial year 2022, growing its sales by 29% from $35.3 million from the previous financial year. Click here

