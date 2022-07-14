English Finnish

Uponor Corporation, Investor news, 14 July 2022 at 10:00 am EEST

Uponor to publish Half-Year Financial Report on 27 July 2022

Uponor Corporation will publish its Half-Year Financial Report for the period January–June 2022 on Wednesday, 27 July 2022 around 8:00 am EEST.

Webcast for analysts, investors, and media will be held on Wednesday, 27 July 2022, starting at 2:30 pm EEST. At the webcast, Uponor’s President and CEO Michael Rauterkus and CFO Markus Melkko will present the results. The webcast will be held in English and can be followed through the company website at uponorgroup.com, the Uponor IR app or through the webcast link: https://uponor.videosync.fi/2022-q2

The presentation material and the webcast recording will be available on the company website at https://www.uponorgroup.com/en-en/investors/reports-and-presentations/interim-reports/2022.

You can also attend the Q&A session via a conference call. To participate in the conference call, please call in ten minutes before the webcast begins:

Finland: +358 (0)9 7479 0572

Sweden: +46 (0)8 5664 2754

Germany: +49 (0)69 22222 5195

United Kingdom: +44 (0)330 165 3641

USA: +1 646-828-8082

Participant code: 176814

Further information:

Franciska Janzon

Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications & IR

Uponor Corporation

Tel. +358 (0)20 129 2821

Uponor in brief

Our offering, including safe drinking water delivery, energy-efficient radiant heating and cooling and reliable infrastructure, enables a more sustainable living environment. We help our customers in residential and commercial construction, municipalities and utilities, as well as different industries to work faster and smarter. Uponor employs about 3,900 professionals in 26 countries in Europe and North America and Uponor’s products are sold in more than 80 countries. In 2021, Uponor's net sales totalled approximately €1.3 billion. Uponor Corporation is based in Finland and listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. www.uponorgroup.com