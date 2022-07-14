Green Energy Group (Seabird Exploration Plc) – Annual General Meeting 2022

The directors of SeaBird Exploration Plc convene the Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders for the 8th of August 2022 at 11.00 (local time) at Diagoras House 7th Floor, 16 Pantelis Catelaris Street, CY 1097 Nicosia, Cyprus. The agenda, recommendations by the Nomination Committee, proxy form and other relevant documents are distributed to the shareholders, attached hereto. The Annual Report 2021 was released by announcement on 17 June 2022 and is available on the company's website, www.greenenergygroup.no.
For further queries contact:
Erik von Krogh
CFO
Mob: +47 930 38 075
This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Attachments
- Appendix A - SBX PLC - AGM 2022 - statement by the nomination committee
- Appendix B - SBX PLC - AGM 2022 - Report of BoD
- SBX PLC - AGM 2022 - Proxy
- SeaBird Exploration Plc - Calling notice AGM 2022