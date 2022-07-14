Global Basketball Apparel Market Outlook to 2026, Featuring Profiles of Adidas, ASICS, Berkshire Hathaway, Decathlon, Nike, and Under Armor

Dublin, July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Basketball Apparel Market 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global basketball apparel market is poised to grow by $4.58 billion during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by innovations in basketball apparel designs and portfolio expansion, increasing adoption of basketball, and the introduction of various national and international basketball tournaments. The study identifies the introduction of connected basketball apparel as one of the prime reasons driving the basketball apparel market growth during the next few years. Also, celebrity endorsements and expansion of online and offline distribution network will lead to sizable demand in the market.

This report on the basketball apparel market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.



The market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

By End-user

Male

Female

By Geographical Landscape

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

Middle East and Africa

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading basketball apparel market vendors that include:

47 Brand LLC

adidas AG

ANTA Sports Products Ltd.

ASICS Corp.

Authentic Brands Group LLC

Ballislife LLC

Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Decathlon SA

Fila Holdings Corp.

Groupe Artemis

Iconix Brand Group Inc.

Mitchell and Ness Nostalgia Co.

New Balance Athletics Inc.

Nike Inc.

POINT 3 Basketball

Sunlight Sports Pvt. Ltd.

Under Armor Inc.

United Sports Brands

Also, the basketball apparel market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



