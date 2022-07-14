Global Melanoma Treatment Market Report to 2027 - Growing Regulatory Approvals are Driving the Industry

Dublin, July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Melanoma Treatment Market - Forecasts from 2022 to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In recent years, there has been a rise in the number of new cases reported due to climatic changes. These changes are increasing the incidence of melanoma patients worldwide, raising the demand for proper methods of treatment. If detected and treated early, the disease is almost always curable. The rising per capita income, better health facilities, growing health awareness, the availability of health insurance services, and advancement in medical science and bio-medicines are additionally factoring in the expansion of the market.



Geographically, North America dominates the market share. The high prevalence of skin-related cancer in the United States is a major factor contributing to the market's growth. By type, cutaneous melanoma is widely spread globally caused by too much exposure to ultraviolet rays from the sun and indoor tanning. Based on therapy, targeted therapy is gaining the market share due to lesser side effects and high efficiency rates.



Growth Factors

Growing regulatory approvals

The high emphasis and consequently the elevated investment in the development of efficient treatment options are likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market. Treatment recommendations depend on many factors, and the increasing number of regulatory approvals has made the highest impact on market growth.

In 2021, Aldesleukin, Binimetinib, Braftovi (Encorafenib), Cobimetinib Fumarate, Cotellic (Cobimetinib Fumarate), Dabrafenib Mesylate, etc. were some of the approved drugs for the treatment by FDA. The emphasis of significant companies on introducing innovative treatment options and drugs will aid the market's growth in the coming years.



Impact of COVID-19 on the Melanoma Treatment Market

The pandemic has had a lagging effect on various diagnostic methods due to several restrictions and risk exposure of the comorbidity patients. A drastic reduction in skin biopsies was seen early in the COVID-19 pandemic, which disproportionately affected the elderly, females, and certain geographic regions. Efforts have been made by the government to contain the situation without further delay.



Competitive Insights.

The market leaders for the melanoma treatment market are Merck & Co. Inc., Amgen Inc., Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Eisai Co., Ltd., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, and AstraZeneca.

In 2021, Oncosec Medical Inc. and Merck and Co. collaborated to study phase III metastatic melanoma.

In 2021, Amgen completed the acquisition of Five Prime Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing immuno-oncology and targeted cancer therapies, for $38.00 per share and is set to acquire Teneobio, a privately held, clinical-stage biotechnology company.

In 2020, Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc sold $500 million of its common stock, subject to market and other conditions, in an underwritten public offering. In 2021, there has been certain turmoil, and the company is looking for buy-out options.

In 2019, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company and Celgene Corporation entered into a definitive merger agreement under which Bristol-Myers Squibb will acquire Celgene for approximately $74 billion to create an innovative biopharma company.

In 2020, Novartis AG acquired The Medicines Company, and in 2018 GlaxoSmithKline plc reached an agreement with Novartis for the buyout of Novartis' 36.5% stake in their Consumer Healthcare Joint Venture for $13 billion.

In 2020, FDA approved AstraZeneca and Merck & Co.'s drug selumetinib to treat neurofibromatosis type 1, or NF1, a rare and typically inherited disease that causes tumors to grow inside nerve sheaths. Merck joined AstraZeneca in developing and commercializing Koselugo as part of a deal that included the ovarian cancer drug Lynparza.

