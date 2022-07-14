Major shareholder information

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 37/2022 – 14 JULY 2022

According to Section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, Royal Unibrew A/S hereby announces that we have received notification from BlackRock, Inc. on a change in BlackRock, Inc.’s holding of shares in Royal Unibrew A/S which occurred on 12 July 2022.

BlackRock, Inc. holds hereafter indirectly through several subsidiaries in total 10.08% of the share capital and voting rights in Royal Unibrew A/S, of which 10.02% is related to shares in the company and 0.07% is related to financial instruments based on the company’s shares.

