EU Copper Wire Market Report: Prices, Industry Trends and Forecast - IndexBox

Companies Mentioned in the Report: Elcowire, Feindrahtwerk Adolf Edelhoff GmbH & Co. KG, Bemka Kupferlackdraht Gmbh, Kabeldrachen.De, Borsan Srl, Enercables, Cgp, Tesorax, Tressage Du Dorlay, Patelec Group, Lamifil, De Bo, Wohlfahrtsstiftung Der Elektrisola Feindraht Ag, Elkakon D.O.O., Adaylar Bakir Sanayi Ve Ticaret A.S., Novkabel, Balkan Cables Ltd, Kablomak, Dahrén Germany Gmbh, Tra.Sma S.P.A., Hi-Wire



NEW YORK, July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IndexBox has just published a new report: 'EU – Copper Wire - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights'. Here is a summary of the report's key findings.

EU Copper Wire Market Statistics

Imports 8,506.3 Million USD Exports 10,590.2 Million USD Top Importers Italy, Germany, Romania Top Exporters Germany, Belgium, Poland

The EU copper wire market was estimated at approx. $11.6B in 2021. Italy, Germany and Spain constituted the countries with the highest levels of market value in 2021, with a combined 38% share of the total market. These countries were followed by the Netherlands, Romania, Poland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Portugal, Belgium, Austria, Sweden and France, which together accounted for a further 49%.

Consumption by Country

The countries with the highest volumes of in 2021 were Italy, Germany and France, with a combined 55% share of total consumption. Spain, the Netherlands, Romania, Poland, the Czech Republic, Belgium, Portugal, Hungary, Austria and Sweden lagged somewhat behind, together accounting for a further 36%.

EU Copper Wire Production

In 2021, production of copper wire was estimated at approx. 2.6M tons. In value terms, production totaled $9.9B estimated in export price.

The countries with the highest outputs in 2021 were Germany, Italy and France, together accounting for 59% of total production. These countries were followed by Spain, Belgium, Poland and Sweden, which together accounted for a further 33%.

EU Copper Wire Exports

In 2021, overseas shipments of copper wire were finally on the rise to reach 1.1M tons for the first time since 2014, thus ending a six-year declining trend. This figure includes trade volumes between the EU countries and shipped outside the EU.

In value terms, exports soared to $10.6B in 2021. This figure includes trade between EU member countries.

Exports by Country

In 2021, Germany (362K tons), distantly followed by Belgium (204K tons), Poland (170K tons), Spain (147K tons), France (101K tons), Sweden (69K tons) and Italy (54K tons) were the major exporters of copper wire, together generating 97% of total volume.

In value terms, Germany ($3.5B), Belgium ($1.9B) and Poland ($1.6B) were the countries with the highest levels of exports in 2021, together accounting for 67% of total supplies.

Poland, with a CAGR of +3.5%, saw the highest growth rate of the value of exports, among the main exporting countries over the past decade. Shipments for the other leaders experienced mixed trends in the exports figures.

Export Prices by Country

The average export price for copper wire in the European Union stood at $9,263 per ton in 2021, rising by 43% against the previous year. Average prices varied noticeably amongst the major exporting countries. In 2021, major exporting countries recorded the following prices: in Germany ($9,741 per ton) and Italy ($9,579 per ton), while France ($7,808 per ton) and Spain ($8,218 per ton) were amongst the lowest. From 2011 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by Poland (+0.8%), while the other leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

EU Copper Wire Imports

In 2021, approx. 936K tons of copper wire were imported in the European Union; growing by 9.2% compared with the previous year's figure. This figure includes trade volumes between the EU countries and shipped outside the EU.

In value terms, imports soared to $8.5B in 2021. This figure includes trade between EU member countries.

Imports by Country

In 2021, Italy (139K tons), followed by Romania (92K tons), Germany (92K tons), the Czech Republic (81K tons), France (71K tons), Poland (68K tons), Hungary (58K tons), Austria (56K tons) and Portugal (50K tons) represented the main importers of copper wire, together generating 76% of total purchases. The following importers - Belgium (37K tons), the Netherlands (33K tons), Spain (30K tons) and Finland (26K tons) - together made up 14% of total volume.

In value terms, Italy ($1.3B), Germany ($897M) and Romania ($874M) were the countries with the highest levels of imports in 2021, together accounting for 36% of total supplies.

Romania, with a CAGR of +5.1%, recorded the highest rates of growth with regard to the value of imports, in terms of the main importing countries over the past decade. Purchases for the other leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Import Prices by Country

The import price in the European Union stood at $9,088 per ton in 2021, with an increase of 42% against the previous year. Average prices varied somewhat amongst the major importing countries. In 2021, major importing countries recorded the following prices: in Germany ($9,754 per ton) and Romania ($9,499 per ton), while Spain ($7,286 per ton) and Belgium ($7,362 per ton) were amongst the lowest. From 2011 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by Germany (+1.2%), while the other leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

About IndexBox

IndexBox is a market research firm developing an AI-driven market intelligence platform that helps business analysts find actionable insights and make data-driven decisions. The platform provides data on consumption, production, trade, and prices for more than 10K+ different products across 200 countries.

For more information, please visit

Website https://www.indexbox.io

Twitter https://twitter.com/indexbox

YouTube https://www.youtube.com/IndexBox

LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/indexbox-marketing/

Product Coverage

Copper wire (excl. surgical sutures, stranded wire, cables, plaited bands and the like and electrically insulated wires and strings for musical instruments).

Related Links

Copper Wire Market

Iron and Steel Wire Market

Copper Market

Insulated Wire and Cable Market

Optical Fibre Cables Market

Contact Information

Mekhrona Dzhuraeva

Editor

media@indexbox.io