Global Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions Market Report 2022: Featuring Key Players Allergan, Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Bausch & Lomb and Others

Global Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions Market to Reach $3.1 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions estimated at US$2.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.1 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 3.2% over the period 2020-2027. Multi Purpose, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 2.9% CAGR and reach US$2.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Hydrogen Peroxide-based segment is readjusted to a revised 3.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $866.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.2% CAGR
The Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions market in the U.S. is estimated at US$866.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$290.7 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.4% and 2.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.6% CAGR.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- New Formulations to Drive Growth
- Companies Focus on New Solutions to Alleviate Contact Lens Discomfort
- New Preservatives and Solutions to Address Sensitivity Issues
- Select Contact Lens Solutions and Their Constituents
- Hydrogen Peroxide-based Solutions Gain Preference Owing to their Higher Disinfection Capability
- Rise in Myopic Population to Drive Growth
- Global World Population with Myopia and High Myopia (in Million): 2000, 2010, 2020, and 2030
- eCommerce and mCommerce Drive Growth Avenues for Contact Lens and Solution Companies
- Urbanization and Improved Middle Class Spending: Megatrends with Significant Implications for Contact Lenses and Solutions Market
- Total Population Worldwide by Urban and Rural Population in Thousands: 1950-2050
- Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as a Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
Companies Mentioned
- Alcon Laboratories, Inc.
- Allergan (A Company of AbbVie)
- Bausch & Lomb, Incorporated
- CLB VISION
- CooperVision, Inc.
- FreshKon
- Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.
- Menicon Co., Ltd.
