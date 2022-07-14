Religious Organizations Global Market Report 2022: Rising Disposable Incomes Fueling Growth

Dublin, July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Religious Organizations Global Market Report 2022 by Type, Religous Groups, Income Source" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global religious organizations market is expected to grow from $326.00 billion in 2021 to $351.33 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $449.99 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.4%.



The growth in disposable income contributes to the religious organizations market. Growth in economic conditions leads to higher disposable income that encourages individuals to participate and contribute to charity events. According to an OECD report In the Australia, the average household net adjusted disposable income per capita is USD 684,635 a year.

In 2020, the Australia growth in real household income outpaced growth in real GDP by 4.38 percentage points. On average, globally, the household savings are of 10.26 percentage points. The household savings of the net disposable income is of 209.89 percentage points. Therefore, the growth in disposable income drives the market for religious organizations market.



There has been a marked increase in legal and political restrictions on religion around the world. The increase in the restrictions on religion is mainly due to social hostilities involving religion including violence and harassment by private individuals, organizations or groups, and government's favoritism of religious groups.

The government restricts a religion by imposing laws, policies, and actions by state officials that restrict religious beliefs and practices, or through funding for religious education, property, and clergy. For instance, in India, national and state laws (such as Freedom of Religion Acts or anti-conversion laws) are used to violate the religious freedom of minority communities. These laws have been enacted to regulate religious conversions.



The use of technology is increasingly being used by religious organizations to leverage the religious organization assets for social impact. For instance, Goodlands is a start-up that is using geo-data to map the lands of the catholic church globally. It uses the geographic information system (GIS) software to make a map of the roman catholic church across the world with boundaries and layer on layer of data about the church and environmental contexts, then uses the land assets for creating new ways to channel them for social good.



North America was the largest region in the religious organizations market in 2021. Asia Pacific was the second largest region in the religious organizations market. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Scope

Markets Covered:

1) By Type: Public Organization; Private Organization; Individuals

2) By Religous Groups: Christians; Muslims; Hindus; Others

3) By Income Source: Religious Tourism; Donations; Media and Music; Religious Items and Merchandise; Construction and Infrastructure; Others



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Religious Organizations Market Characteristics



3. Religious Organizations Market Trends And Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Religious Organizations



5. Religious Organizations Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Religious Organizations Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Religious Organizations Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Religious Organizations Market Segmentation

7. Religious Organizations Market Regional And Country Analysis



8. Asia-Pacific Religious Organizations Market

9. China Religious Organizations Market



10. India Religious Organizations Market



11. Japan Religious Organizations Market



12. Australia Religious Organizations Market



13. Indonesia Religious Organizations Market



14. South Korea Religious Organizations Market



15. Western Europe Religious Organizations Market



16. UK Religious Organizations Market



17. Germany Religious Organizations Market



18. France Religious Organizations Market



19. Eastern Europe Religious Organizations Market



20. Russia Religious Organizations Market



21. North America Religious Organizations Market



22. USA Religious Organizations Market



23. South America Religious Organizations Market



24. Brazil Religious Organizations Market



25. Middle East Religious Organizations Market



26. Africa Religious Organizations Market



27. Religious Organizations Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles



29. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Religious Organizations Market



29. Religious Organizations Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis



30. Appendix



Companies Mentioned

The Southern Baptist Convention

Curves

ServiceMaster

H.E.B.

Anschutz Entertainment Group

Blessings International

Mary Kay

The Salvation Army

Tom's of Maine

Samaritan's Purse

Feeding America

Food For The Poor

