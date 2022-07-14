Death Care Services Global Market Report 2022: Development and Legalisation of Alkaline Hydrosis Presents Opportunities

Dublin, July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Death Care Services Global Market Report 2022 by Type, Arrangement, Mode" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Death Care Services Global Market Report 2022 provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global death care services market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.

The global death care services market is expected to grow from $102.58 billion in 2021 to $114.52 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.6%. The market is expected to reach $170.39 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.4%.

Death care service companies are increasingly using the alkaline hydrolysis method for disposing of corpses. Alkaline hydrolysis is a chemical process for the disposal of human remains using sodium hydroxide and heat. The method uses a solution of 95% water and 5% potassium hydroxide or sodium oxide to reduce a body to components of liquid and bone.

Bone fragments are retained and dried into a substance which is similar to cremated ashes. The liquid by-product of alkaline hydrolysis is a non-toxic solution that is disposed through the sewage system. As of August 2019, 19 states in the United States of America have legalized practice of alkaline hydrolysis.

Scope

Markets Covered:

1) By Type: Funeral Homes And Funeral Services; Cemeteries And Crematories

2) By Arrangement: At-Need Arrangement; Pre-Need Arrangement

3) By Mode: Online; Offline



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Death Care Services Market Characteristics



4. Death Care Services Market Product Analysis



5. Death Care Services Market Supply Chain



6. Death Care Services Market Customer Information



7. Death Care Services Market Trends And Strategies



8. Impact Of COVID-19 On Death Care Services



9. Death Care Services Market Size And Growth

9.1. Market Size

9.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

9.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

9.2.2. Restraints On The Market

9.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

9.3.1. Drivers Of The Market

9.3.2. Restraints On The Market



10. Death Care Services Market Regional Analysis



11. Death Care Services Market Segmentation

11.1. Global Death Care Services Market, Segmentation By Type

Funeral Homes And Funeral Services

Cemeteries And Crematories

11.2. Global Death Care Services Market, Segmentation By Arrangement

At-Need Arrangement

Pre-Need Arrangement

11.3. Global Death Care Services Market, Segmentation By Model

12. Death Care Services Market Metrics



13. Asia-Pacific Death Care Services Market

14. Western Europe Death Care Services Market



15. Eastern Europe Death Care Services Market



16. North America Death Care Services Market



17. South America Death Care Services Market



18. Middle East Death Care Services Market



19. Africa Death Care Services Market



20. Death Care Services Market Competitive Landscape



21. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Death Care Services Market



22. Market Background: Personal Services Market



23. Recommendations



Companies Mentioned

Service Corporation International

Dignity plc.

Carriage Services Inc.

StoneMor Partners L.P.

Fu Shou Yuan International Group

Northstar Memorial Group

LLC

Security National Financial Corporation

CVS Group Plc.

