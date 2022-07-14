At 5.8 CAGR, Photoresist and Photoresist Ancillaries Market Size & Share to Surpass US$ 5.61 Billion by 2027 | Global Industry Trends, Demand, Value, Analysis & Forecast Report by The Insight Partners

New York, July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners has published a new research report titled Photoresist and Photoresist Ancillaries Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Photoresist Type (ArF Immersion Photoresist, ArF Dry Photoresist, KrF Photoresist, G-line and I-line Photoresist); Photoresist Ancillaries Type (Anti-reflective Coatings, Remover, Developer, Others); Application (Semiconductors and ICs, LCDs, Printed Circuit Boards, Others); and Geography. An increasing demand for several applications such as semiconductors and ICs, LCDs, and printed circuit boards is boosting the market growth worldwide. One of the primary growth factors for the photoresist and photoresist ancillaries market is their use in flat-panel displays.





Photoresist and Photoresist Ancillaries Market - Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 3.39 billion in 2018 Market Size Value by US$ 5.61 billion by 2027 Growth rate CAGR of 5.8% from 2019-2027 Forecast Period 2019-2027 Base Year 2019 No. of Pages 177 No. Tables 77 No. of Charts & Figures 83 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Photoresist Type ; Photoresist Ancillaries Type ; Application ; and Geography Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends





Global Photoresist and Photoresist Ancillaries Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

The major players operating in the global photoresist and photoresist Ancillaries market are MERCK KGaA.; Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd; TOKYO OHKA KOGYO CO., LTD; Micro Resist Technology GmbH.; Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd; ALLRESIST GmbH; DJ Micro laminates, Inc.; DuPont de Nemours, Inc.; Fujifilm Corporation.; and JSR Corporation; among many others.

In April 2018, Shin-Etsu Chemical constructed a new plant in Taiwan for photoresist-related products.

In 2017, DJ MicroLaminates announced the availability of SUEX and ADEX through a new sales partner in the US.

In February 2019, FujiFilm expanded its manufacturing and development facility in Arizona.

DuPont electronics and imaging opened a technology center to support Silicon valley innovation in 2018.

These displays are lighter, thinner, and more energy-efficient, thus preferred over other displays. Additionally, photoresists are used in wiring configuration in multi-layered semiconductor manufacturing, which forms a crucial part of laptops, computers, music players, phones, servers, and household appliances. Thus, increasing demand for these products in the electronics industry has propelled the photoresist and photoresist ancillaries market growth.





According to the International Trade Association, the US semiconductor industry generated worldwide sales of US$ 166 billion in 2015. The semiconductor and circuit manufacturing sector is among the leading export industries in the US. According to the Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA), the semiconductor industry indirectly provides jobs to over 250,000 America. Thus, rapid growth in the semiconductor industry and continuously growing demand for high component density of electronic devices are factors likely to propel the market for photoresists.

On the contrary, the regulations of several agencies on the raw materials used in photoresist ancillaries products are projected to hamper the market growth.

Based on photoresist type, the global photoresist and photoresist ancillaries market is fragmented as ArF immersion photoresist, ArF dry photoresist, KrF photoresist, and G-line and I-line photoresist. Among these, the ArF immersion photoresist segment led the market with a share of 37.1% in 2018. Further, the segment stood at a market value of US$ 1,258.42 million in 2018 and is expected to hold a significant market value of US$ 2,062.32 million by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2019 to 2027.

By photoresist ancillaries type, the market is categorized into anti-reflective coatings, remover, developer, and others. The anti-reflective coatings segment led the domain by capturing a share of 38.4%, and the market value stood at US$ 1,304.22 million in 2018. The segment is anticipated to amass US$ 2,133.40 million by 2027 to reach a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast timeframe.





According to application, the global photoresist and photoresist ancillaries market is segmented into semiconductors and ICS, LCDS, printed circuit boards, and others. In 2018, the dominant segment was semiconductors and ICs which held a share of 44.5% and a market valued at US$ 1,511.29 million. Moreover, it is estimated to garner US$ 2,521.39 million by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.

Our regional analysis states that the Asia Pacific captured a 56.6% share in 2018. It was evaluated at US$ 1,919.24 million in 2018 and is supposed to reach US$ 3,205.80 million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.9% throughout the forecast period. Meanwhile, North America marked the highest CAGR at 6.0% and was assessed at US$ 666.70 million in 2018; it is likely to hit US$ 1,128.49 million by 2027.

Semiconductors and ICs segment is the leading segment in the forecast period. Growth and development in semiconductor industry in terms of display technology is expected to drive the growth of photoresist and photoresist ancillaries market. Photoresist materials are being extensively used in production of semiconductors and ICs components as they imprint the required circuitry to get ICs as the end product. Photoresist and ancillaries materials are utilized in high density packaging and wiring configuration in multi-layered semiconductor production, which are considered as an crucial parts of electronic devices. They are widely being used in consumer electronics such as smart phones, music players, household appliances, etc. and in other industrial processes.





Based on photoresist type, the photoresist and photoresist ancillaries markethas been segmented into ArFimmersion photoresist, ArF dry photoresist, KrFphotoresist, and G-line and I-line photoresist. In 2018, the ArF immersion photoresist segment dominated the photoresist and photoresist ancillaries market. They are considered as an excellent process window displaying critical dimension (CD) uniformity which allows better profile shape of the product. Further, they exhibit superior DOF margin, minimal defectivity, and excellent lithography with low MEEF (Mask Error Enhancement Factor). ArF immersion photoresist finds applications in micro and nanometer level processing and provides optimal photoresist solution for manufacturing several smaller electronic devices with extended functions. ArF immersion photoresist provides better flexibility to manufacture semiconductors and other components with best resolution at nano-scale. Therefore, the demand for ArF immersion photoresist grades among several end use industries is rising, which is positively impacting the growth of the market.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Photoresist and Photoresist Ancillaries Market

COVID-19 outbreak first began in Wuhan (China) inDecember 2019, and since then it has spread across the globe at a fast pace. China, Italy, Iran, Spain, the Republic of Korea, France, Germany, and the US are among the worst affected countries in terms of positive cases and reported deaths as of March 2020. The COVID-19 outbreak has affected economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. The global chemical and materials industry is one of the major industries facingserious disruptions such as supply chain breaks, technology events cancellations, and office shutdowns as a result of this outbreak.





In 2018, the photoresist and photoresist ancillaries market was predominant in Asia Pacific at the global level. The APAC encompasses an ample amount of opportunities for the growth of photoresist and photoresist ancillaries. The region has been noticed as one of the prominent markets for the utilization of photoresist and photoresist ancillaries. China is dominating the regional market, followed by other countries such as Japan, Taiwan, Vietnam, Korea, Thailand, Malaysia, and Indonesia.

These countries are experiencing rising demand from the semiconductors and ICs, LCDs, printed circuit boards, and others. Apart from its application in the semiconductors industry, photoresist and photoresist ancillaries are extensively utilized in the wearable devices, smart phones, and other electronic devices. The demand for smart phones and wearable devices has increased subsequently with the growth of the electronics industry, along with a shift in consumer living standards. This shift has propelled the growth of the market in the region.





