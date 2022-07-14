Home Fitness Equipment Global Market to Grow to $21.84 Billion by 2026

Dublin, July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Home Fitness Equipment Global Market Report 2022, By Product, By Applications, By Distribution Channel" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global home fitness equipment market is expected to grow from $13.81 billion in 2021 to $15.13 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6%. The market is expected to grow to $21.84 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6%.



Precautionary healthcare coupled with increasing preference for customized workout regime has contributed to the growth of the home fitness equipment market. Today people are inclined towards maintaining an active lifestyle with regular exercise which can maintain a healthy weight and decrease the risk of chronic diseases..

Space limitation in homes is expected to limit the growth of the home fitness equipment market. People living in cities are confined to small homes or apartments to manage their expenses, which limits the amount of space for fitness equipment. According to American Council on Exercise, a treadmill or elliptical machine occupies 30 square feet, a stationary bike occupies 10 square feet, a rowing machine occupies 20 square feet, and free weights occupy 20 to 50 square feet of space.

Moreover, the average size of a simple weight bench is 50 inches long and 19 inches wide. Therefore, it is difficult for the user to adjust everything in small spaces. Reduced space in houses resulting in space limitation for fitness equipment is hindering the market growth.



Virtual reality fitness equipment, accessories and apps are the emerging trends in the home fitness equipment market to get physical workouts, which can inspire and motivate to keep up fitness goals with fun games and real-life training scenarios. They not only inspire and motivate into working out and firming up the body but also saves thousands of dollars on cross trainers, treadmills and stationary bikes.

