Global Cryptocurrency Payment Apps Market to Grow Substantially at 13.4% CAGR from 2022 to 2028 - Report by Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research’s recent analysis of the Global Cryptocurrency Payment Apps Market finds that the increasing need for transparency in the payment system is expediting market growth. In addition, the rising preference for digital payments worldwide and the increase in government initiatives are anticipated to augment the growth of the Global Cryptocurrency Payment Apps Market during the forecast period.



The Global Cryptocurrency Payment Apps Market revenue is expected to reach a value USD 209.2 Million in the year 2028.

The Global Market revenue stood at a value USD 98.4 Million in the year 2021 and is expected to grow to exhibit a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.4% during the forecast period; states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Cryptocurrency Payment Apps Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Cryptocurrency Type (Bitcoin, Ethereum, Electroneum, Litecoin, DAI, Ripple, Other Cryptocurrency Types), by Payment Type (In-Store Payment, Online Payment, Other Payment Types), by End User (Individuals, Small & Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.

Key Insights & Findings from the Report:

According to our primary respondents’ research, the Cryptocurrency Payment Apps market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of roughly 13.4% during the forecast period.

The Cryptocurrency Payment Apps market was estimated to be worth roughly USD 98.4 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 209.2 Million by 2028; based on primary research.

On the basis of region, Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the worldwide Cryptocurrency Payment Apps market.



Market Dynamics :

Increasing Need for Transparency in the Payment System to Stimulate the Market

The increasing need for transparency in the payment system is expected to fuel the growth of the Cryptocurrency Payment Apps Market during the forecast period. Because of better data transparency and independence across payments in banks, financial services, insurance, and other business sectors, the market is likely to grow rapidly in the years to come. The usage of cryptocurrency in the banking industry has several advantages, including the ability to send and transparently receive payments and the secure storage of customer information for future use. PayPal, for example, is an American corporation that specializes in online payment systems. On October 21, 2020, it entered the cryptocurrency and announced that consumers would be able to purchase and sell Bitcoin and other virtual currencies using their PayPal accounts. In addition, on February 10, 2021, Master card announced the world's first CBDC-linked Card in collaboration with Island Pay. As a result, the market's growth is fuelled by several similar advances among the top competitors.

Growing Preference for Digital Payments to Augment Market Growth

The growing preference for digital payments worldwide is anticipated to augment the growth of the Cryptocurrency Payment Apps Market within the estimated period. Due to the growing popularity of digital payments around the world, several venture capital firms are focusing their investments on bitcoin payment software developers. For example, Ramp Swaps Ltd announced in October 2021 that it had raised USD 30 million in Series funding for the development of its Software Development Kit (SDK) and Application Programming Interface (API), which could allow crypto buying in any application. Maker, Fabric Ventures S.à r.l., and First minute Capital Seed camp, participated in the fundraising round, which was led by Balder ton Capital (UK) LLP. However, the high implementation cost along with a lack of awareness of cryptocurrency among the people in developing economies is expected to hamper the market growth. Moreover, the rising demand for cryptocurrency payment methods among banks and financial institutions, as well as untapped potential in new markets are likely to provide attractive growth opportunities during the forecast period.

Segmentation of the Global Cryptocurrency Payment Apps Market:

Cryptocurrency Type Bitcoin Ethereum Electroneum Litecoin DAI Ripple Other Cryptocurrency Types

Payment Type In-Store Payment Online Payment Other Payment Types

End User Individuals Small & Medium Enterprises Large Enterprises

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/cryptocurrency-payment-apps-market-1724

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the IT industry. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

The Report on Cryptocurrency Payment Apps Market Highlights:

Assessment of the market

Premium Insights

Competitive Landscape

COVID Impact Analysis

Historic Data, Estimates, and Forecast

Company Profiles

Global and Regional Dynamics



Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 142 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Cryptocurrency Payment Apps Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Cryptocurrency Type (Bitcoin, Ethereum, Electroneum, Litecoin, DAI, Ripple, Other Cryptocurrency Types), by Payment Type (In-Store Payment, Online Payment, Other Payment Types), by End User (Individuals, Small & Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)".

Regional Analysis :

Asia Pacific to Witness Fastest Growth in the Global Cryptocurrency Payment Apps Market

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) and is likely to continue the same trend during the forecast period. This is attributable to the increase in the number of Bitcoin exchanges across the region. Further, the rising government initiative to use the technology is also anticipated to augment the regional growth of the market. Additionally, the rise in demand for remittances in emerging economies is also likely to support the growth of the market in the region.

List of Prominent Players in the Cryptocurrency Payment Apps Market:

Coinbase

Bit Pay

Coinomi

Paytomat

Apirone OU

SecuX Technology Inc.

Circle Internet Financial Limited



Recent Developments:

March 2022: Basqet announced the launch of its cryptocurrency payments gateway which will allow businesses to accept Bitcoin and another cryptocurrency as payment.

October 2020: PayPal Holdings, Inc. announced the launch of a new service enabling its customers to buy, hold and sell cryptocurrency directly from their PayPal account, and signaled its plans to significantly increase cryptocurrency utility by making it available as a funding source for purchases at its 26 million merchants worldwide.

Key questions answered in the report:

Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

Which are the top five players of the Cryptocurrency Payment Apps Market?

How will the Cryptocurrency Payment Apps Market change in the upcoming six years?

Which application and product will take a lion’s share of the Cryptocurrency Payment Apps Market?

What is the Cryptocurrency Payment Apps market drivers and restrictions?

What will be the CAGR and size of the Cryptocurrency Payment Apps Market throughout the forecast period?

This market titled “Cryptocurrency Payment Apps Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Parameter Details Market Size Provided for Years 2016-2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016-2020 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Segments Covered Cryptocurrency Type Bitcoin Ethereum Electroneum Litecoin DAI Ripple Other Cryptocurrency Types

Payment Type In-Store Payment Online Payment Other Payment Types

End User Individuals Small & Medium Enterprises Large Enterprises

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa

Region & Counties Covered North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe U.K France Germany Italy Spain Rest Of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea South East Asia Rest Of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest Of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest Of Middle East & Africa

Companies Covered Coinbase

BitPay

Coinomi

Paytomat

Apirone OU

SecuX Technology Inc.

Circle Internet Financial Limited Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, technology landscape, patent analysis, market attractiveness analysis by segments and North America, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis

Customization of the Report:

