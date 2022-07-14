Hosiery (Women and Men) Global Market Report 2022: Growing Lenience towards Digital Lifestyles Enhances Online Hosiery Sales

Dublin, July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hosiery (Women and Men) - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Market to Reach $47.8 Billion by the Year 2026
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Hosiery (Women and Men) estimated at US$39.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$47.8 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% over the analysis period. Socks, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 3.3% CAGR to reach US$33.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Sheer Hosiery & Tights segment is readjusted to a revised 2.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 33.5% share of the global Hosiery (Women and Men) market.
Socks brands are entering into the e-commerce domain as well as joining hands with e-tailors, retailers and other companies for pushing sales. Moreover, various players are coming up with new offerings like anti-bacterial sanitized yarn, organic products and non-compression, soft elastic socks to attract customers.
Socks brands are offering blood pressure and diabetes socks to expand their customer base. As COVID-19 pandemic forced people to spend more time indoors due to remote working and learning, comfort dressing has emerged as a major trend in workwear. The onset of casual dress code hampered the demand for sheer hosiery. Recent years saw proliferation of tights in different colors, patterns and styles as designer scramble to leverage the opportunities prevailing in the market, amid growing image of tights as a regular accessory.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.8 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $8.6 Billion by 2026
The Hosiery (Women and Men) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.8 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 16.94% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$8.6 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 4.3% through the analysis period.
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Hosiery Innovations and Advancements Drive Growth
- Hosiery Market Eyes on Green with the Rise of Sustainable, Biodegradable Offerings
- Pandemic Accelerates Drive Towards Sustainability in the Hosiery Industry
- Consumer Awareness Drives Trend Towards Sustainable Yarns in Socks Manufacturing
- Brands Develop Eco-Friendly and Longer-Lasting Tights to Avoid Waste
- Manufacturers Focus on High Performance Yarns for Improved Products
- Luxury Hosiery on the Run
- Hosiery for Older and Plus-size Consumers Offers Significant Growth Potential
- Industry Witnesses Rekindled Interest in Sheer Hosiery
- Pantyhose: An Old-Turned-New Style Trend
- Mesh, Bright Colors & Glitter Mark Hottest Trends in Pantyhose Arena
- Fishnet Stockings to Stay for Long
- Bridal Hosiery: A Niche Segment
- Maternity Hosiery Offers Lucrative Growth Opportunities
- High Performance Socks Market Witnesses Increasing Participation
- Consumers Warm up to Eccentric Sock Designs & Patterns
- Smart Socks: An Emerging Category
- Athletic Socks Witness Strong Growth
- Over-the-Knee Socks Create a Stir
- Skinners: A Portable Alternative to Socks and Shoes
- Support Hosiery Blends with Fashion Hosiery
- Men's Tights Gain Support
- Compression Tights Forms Part of Men's Fashion and Fitness Trend
- Athleisure Hosiery: The Perfect Blend of Athletics and Leisure
- Trend Towards 'Tights under Shorts'
- Hosiery Market Witnesses Rise in Ecommerce Sales
- Internet Penetration & Usage Patterns Augur Well
- Growing Lenience towards Digital Lifestyles Enhances Online Hosiery Sales
- Online Service Boom Drives Growth in Subscription Box Services
- Favorable Demographic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects
- Women: The Largest Consumer Base for Hosiery
- Teen Population: A Lucrative Demographic
- Manufacturers Focus on Millennials to Support Sales
- Rising Global Population Propels Demand for Clothing and Hosiery
- Burgeoning Middle Class Population Promote Market Growth
