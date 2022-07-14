North America UPS market size to surpass USD 5 billion valuation by 2027

Pune, India, July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketStudyReport, North America UPS market is estimated to grow at a decent pace in the next five years and reach a valuation of USD 5 billion by the year 2027.





The quantitative and qualitative measures of various market segments and important geographies are also incorporated into the literature. It also includes thorough information on the key competitors that influence market dynamics, as well as their product/service offerings. The paper enables businesses to invest smartly by developing foolproof profit-making strategies in order to strengthen their position in this market.

Rising construction of hyperscale data centers to store & manage large volume of data, as well as product ability to reduce overall downtime caused by equipment failure due to a surge in power voltage, and rising demand for devices that can provide a consistent & reliable electricity are the major growth determinants for the market.

For the uninitiated, hyperscale data centers require safe and superior energy management technologies to reduce their Power Usage Efficiency (PUE) ratio, and since these data centers take a lot of electricity during peak hours to process massive volume of data, the demand for a consistent electricity supply will increase. These factors are further augmenting the industry outlook.

COVID-19 impact:

Notably, the advent of COVID-19 pandemic had diminished the product demand, due to low production as a result of supply chain disruptions and lockdown restrictions, which in turn hampered the market growth in the recent past.

Market segment overview:

Based on component, the online UPS solution segment is gaining traction at present, owing to the ability of solution to provide continuous AC power to critical equipment while also protecting them from voltage fluctuations caused by blackouts, brownouts, surges, and sags. Rising demand for online UPS solutions that can ensure a continuous and safe supply of energy while also protecting their electronic gadgets from damage is impelling the segmental share.

In terms of application ambit, the healthcare segment of North America UPS industry is poised to hold major revenue share by the year 2027, due to the presence of various well-known medical institutes in the region, along with growing reliability on product because of its efficiency to provide constant power to life saving equipment.

On the basis of end use spectrum, the large enterprises are expected to account for significant market share by 2027, because of increasing demand for reliable & safe power solutions, and widespread use of cloud computing technologies in organizations.

Competitive dashboard:

Speaking of competitive arena, Vertiv Co., Toshiba Corporation, SolarEdge Solution, SOCOMEC Group S.A., Siemens AG, Schneider Electric SE, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Legrand S.A., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., EnerSys, Emerson Electric Co., Eaton Corporation plc, Ablerex Electronics Co. Ltd., and ABB Ltd. are the leading players influencing North America UPS market dynamics.

North America UPS Market by Component (Revenue, USD, 2017-2027)

Solution

Standby (Offline)

Line Interactive

Online UPS





Service

Professional

Managed





North America UPS Market by Application (Revenue, USD, 2017-2027)

Residential

Media & Entertainment

Manufacturing

IT & Telecom

Healthcare

Data Centers

BFSI

Others

North America UPS Market by End Use (Revenue, USD, 2017-2027)

Large Enterprise

SMEs

North America UPS Market, Geographical Fragmentation (Revenue, USD, 2017-2027)

Canada

U.S.

Mexico

North America UPS Market, Company Profiles (Revenue, USD, 2017-2027)

Vertiv Co.

Toshiba Corporation

SolarEdge Solution

SOCOMEC Group S.A.

Siemens AG

Schneider Electric SE

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Legrand S.A.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

EnerSys

Emerson Electric Co.

Eaton Corporation plc

Ablerex Electronics Co. Ltd.

ABB Ltd.

