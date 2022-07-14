InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses Mammoth Resources’ Report of 85.7 Metres Grading 0.47 g/t Gold Equivalent from Diamond Drilling at its Tenoriba Gold-Silver Property, Mexico

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mammoth Resources Corp. (TSXV:MTH), (OTCPink:MMMRF) provided results from an additional four drill holes from its diamond drilling program at its Tenoriba gold-silver property located in the prolific Sierra Madre precious metal belt, Mexico. The company holds a 100% interest in the 5,333-hectare Tenoriba gold property located in the Sierra Madre Precious Metal Belt in southwestern Chihuahua State, Mexico, subject to a 2% net smelter royalty purchasable for US$1.5 million anytime within two years from commencement of commercial production.



A total of 27 holes were drilled for a total of 3,240 metres, with 4 holes released today. Thirteen were previously released, with results from the remaining 10 holes expected to be released in the coming weeks.

The drill program is designed to test up to five target zones which measure from hundreds of metres to over one kilometre in strike length along a 4 kilometre, east-west trend of gold-silver mineralization. The targets were identified in 3-dimensional modelling incorporating data from over 3,000 soil, chip and channel samples, 26 prior diamond drill holes, geological and structural mapping and the potential continuity at depth of surface mineralization as indicated by an IP/Mag geophysical survey.

Today’s four diamond drill holes were completed for a total of 321 metres, bringing the total reported to date to 2,235 metres in 17 holes.

For more detailed information about these drill holes, please refer to today's news release.

The shares are trading at $0.04. For more information, please visit the company’s website, www.MammothResources.ca , contact Thomas Atkins, President & CEO, at 416-509-4326 or by email at tr_atkins@rogers.com .

