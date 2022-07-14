InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses Black Tusk Resources’ Results from Geophysical Surveying Identifies Six Anomalies at its MoGold Property near Val d’Or, Quebec

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Tusk Resources (CSE:TUSK) (OTCPink:BTKRF) (FSE:0NB) has provided results from the geophysical surveying on its MoGold property and has just completed a second Pulse EM survey on its PG Highway claims, both located north of Val d'Or, Quebec. Black Tusk's MoGold and PG Highway projects are comprised of adjoining claims covering 2,400 hectares.



The company currently holds 100% ownership in 6 separate gold and palladium projects in the Abitibi greenstone belt region of Canada.

Geophysique TMC, through its Canadian offices in Val-d’Or, completed deep-penetrating Time Domain Electromagnetic surveying to test a four square kilometre area to cover zones targeted through geologic assessment and rock sampling. The TMC report of findings from the TDEM survey, which were modelled as relatively shallow-seated bodies/targets, identified six localized anomalies that are roughly grouped around the Boily-Bérubé mineral occurrence.

TMC is currently compiling the survey data and expects to provide maps and results shortly. This is also the area where Black Tusk exploration obtained rock samples that returned elevated values for silver, copper and zinc. The rock samples reported in March returned significant values of copper, silver and zinc, with the results shown here. The geology along the trend is interpreted to have potential for Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide mineralization.

The zone of interest also displays magnetic features derived from the Black Tusk 2021 surveys. Historic drilling is shown to be located near to some of these anomalies and is documented in reports. Black Tusk intends to review the historic drilling to further validate the potential of the conductive bodies discovered by the TDEM. The target mineralization has been interpreted as Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide deposits, which often form small pods of mineralization loosely linked along a bedrock horizon.

TMC has just completed a second Pulse EM survey over Black Tusk's PG Highway claims, with results expected next week, in an area where massive pyrite and pyrrhotite have been mapped at surface. The sulphide mineralization was discovered during the 2021 Black Tusk geologic reconnaissance, with the strength of sulphide mineralization and the general geology suggesting potential for hosting VMS deposition. Black Tusk is preparing to test the best targets on the MoGold and PG Highway properties by diamond drilling, which could commence upon receipt of all the survey results, and the company’s geologic team have evaluated all of the exploration work to date to determine priority locations and targets.

Black Tusk exploration programs undertaken in Quebec are supervised by Dr. Mathieu Piché, OGQ, with office located north of Val d'Or. He is also a Black Tusk company director.

The shares are trading at $0.015. For more information, please visit the company’s website, www.blacktuskresources.com , contact Richard Penn, CEO, at 778-384-8923.

