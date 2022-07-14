Sports Gloves Global Market Report 2022: Featuring Key Players Adidas, Nike, Under Armour & Others

Dublin, July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sports Gloves - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Sports Gloves Market to Reach $1.6 Billion by 2026

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Sports Gloves estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.6 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% over the analysis period. Boxing Gloves, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.1% CAGR and reach US$641.9 Million by the end of the analysis period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $443.4 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $178.6 Million by 2026

The Sports Gloves market in the U.S. is estimated at US$443.4 Million in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$178.6 Million by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.1% and 3.2% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.7% CAGR.



The expected increase in gym enrollments will also benefit demand for gym gloves also known as fitness and workout gloves. With growing concerns over shared gym accessories like gloves and risk of infections, consumers will purchase their own gym gear and accessories. Gloves are often used during weightlifting and when operating other rope based equipment to prevent injuries, cuts and bruises to hands.



