Greenhouse, Nursery, And Flowers Global Market Report 2022: Featuring Key Players Domtar Corporation, Verso Corporation, Kurt Weiss Greenhouse & Others

Dublin, July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Greenhouse, Nursery, And Flowers Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Scope

Markets Covered:1) By Type: Food Crops Grown Under Cover; Nursery And Floriculture Production

2) By Application: Agricultural Products; Ornamental Plant; Grow Plants; Consumer Goods; Other Applications

3) By End-User: B2B; B2C



The global greenhouse, nursery, and flowers market is expected to grow from $415.5 billion in 2021 to $460.13 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7%. The greenhouse, nursery, and flowers market is expected to grow to $674.09 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.0%.



The Asia Pacific was the largest region in the greenhouse, nursery, and flowers market in 2021. Western Europe was the second-largest region in the greenhouse, nursery, and flowers market. The regions covered in the greenhouse, nursery, and flowers market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The vertical farming process can increase productivity because of its ability to grow in artificial lights, with less water and less usage of pesticides. Vertical farming is the practice of producing crops in vertically stacked layers or inclined surfaces with the help of controlled environment agriculture technology. Hydroponics is included in vertical farming which uses 70 percent lesser water than normal agriculture. Vertical farming gives the farming industry the ability to grow crops within urban environments and thus have fresher foods available faster and at low costs.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Greenhouse, Nursery, And Flowers Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations



4. Greenhouse, Nursery, And Flowers Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/ Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products



5. Greenhouse, Nursery, And Flowers Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers



6. Greenhouse, Nursery, And Flowers Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth



7. Greenhouse, Nursery, And Flowers Market Trends And Strategies



8. Impact Of COVID-19 On Greenhouse, Nursery, And Flowers



9. Greenhouse, Nursery, And Flowers Market Size And Growth



10. Greenhouse, Nursery, And Flowers Market Regional Analysis



11. Greenhouse, Nursery, And Flowers Market Segmentation

12. Greenhouse, Nursery, And Flowers Market Metrics



13. Asia-Pacific Greenhouse, Nursery, And Flowers Market



14. Western Europe Greenhouse, Nursery, And Flowers Market



15. Eastern Europe Greenhouse, Nursery, And Flowers Market



16. North America Greenhouse, Nursery, And Flowers Market



17. South America Greenhouse, Nursery, And Flowers Market



18. Middle East Greenhouse, Nursery, And Flowers Market



19. Africa Greenhouse, Nursery, And Flowers Market



20. Greenhouse, Nursery, And Flowers Market Competitive Landscape

21. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Greenhouse, Nursery, And Flowers Market



22. Market Background: Crop Production Market



23. Recommendations



Companies Mentioned

Domtar Corporation

Costa Group Holdings Ltd.

Syngenta AG

Verso Corporation

Color Spot Nurseries

Altman Plants

Kurt Weiss Greenhouse

Rocket Farms

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ww5sav