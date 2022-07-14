Low Dielectric Materials Market is expected to grow from USD 1.60 billion in 2021 to USD 2.72 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period 2022-2029 : GreyViews

Pune India, July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market has been studied for the below mentioned-segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the low dielectric materials market is operating currently and is predicted to expand in the near future. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the low dielectric materials market is present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

The report provides detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as the type, material type, application, and others. Apart from this, the key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities and market challenges are also discussed in the below paragraphs.

The significant players operating in the global low dielectric materials market are Huntsman Corporation, Arxada, SABIC, Asahi Kasei, Topas Advanced Polymers, Zeon Corp., Chemours Company LLC, DIC Corporation, Arkema, Mitsubishi Corporation among others. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide low dielectric materials market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures. Among these, Huntsman Corporation is one of the most significant manufacturers and distributors present in the global low dielectric materials market.

Low dielectric material is a material with a smaller dielectric constant as compared to silicon dioxide. These materials are usually referred as a class of insulating materials with a poor electricity conduction. It helps to enable scaling of microelectronics devices. Low dielectric constant of a material indicates that it is a good insulator and is a significantly poor conductor of electricity, sound, or heat.

On the other hand, an advent of 5G communication technologies has posed a number of challenges in front of OEMs of electronic components for the transmission of high frequency signals with high-performance materials. There is an emerging need for materials with low dielectric constants or excellent dielectric properties to ensure 5G communication. Such materials also helps in mitigation of signal loss in a range of electric components and applications. This has created huge demand for low dielectric materials to be used in printed circuit boards (PCB), flexible printed circuits (FPC), smart devices, wire & cables, and base station antennas.

Scope of Low dielectric materials Market Report

Report Metric Information Study Period 2021-2029 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2029 Market Share Unit USD Billion Segments Covered Type, Material Type, and Application Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle-East and Africa Major Players Huntsman Corporation, Arxada, SABIC, Asahi Kasei, Topas Advanced Polymers, Zeon Corp., Chemours Company LLC, DIC Corporation, Arkema, and Mitsubishi Corporation among others

Segmentation Analysis

Thermoset segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in 2021.

The type segment includes thermoplastic, thermoset, and ceramics. Thermoset segment is expected to witness highest growth rate during the forecast period. This type of dielectric material has an ability to easily form a stable shape with an enhanced resistance to distortion during heat application. In addition, thermoset has become a prominent low dielectric material in manufacture of printed wiring board (PWB) due to its considerable strength, electrical resistance, and toughness.

Modified polyphenylene ether segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in 2021.

The material type segment includes fluoropolymer, modified polyphenylene ether, polyimide, cyclic olefin copolymer, cyanate ester, liquid crystal polymer, and others. Modified polyphenylene ether (M-PPE) segment is expected to witness highest CAGR during the forecast period. It is a hybrid resin made with the combination of polystyrene and polyphenylene ether. This materials are tough, has better temperature resistance along with the moderate mechanical properties. Aforementioned features are contributing to the increased usage of M-PPE dielectric materials in television cabinets, electrical motor end caps, PC parts, pump housings, bus bar insulators, and lighting devices.

Radome segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in 2021.

The application segment includes PCBs, antenna, microelectronics, wire & cable, radome, and others. Radome segment is expected to anticipate to witness highest growth rate during the forecast period. Radome is a cover designed for protection of an antenna system from the environment. Such systems uses low dielectric materials to ensure reduced reflection and harmful effects on the electromagnetic signals.Hence, need for enhanced transmission efficiency of a radome antenna system has mainly fueled demand for low dielectric materials.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception about the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for the low dielectric materials include US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa and Saudi Arabia.

Asia-Pacific region witnessed a major share. Growth of this region is mainly driven by the lower prices of electronics components and rising consumer demand for personal computing devices. However, Europe is expected to witness considerable growth rate during the forecast period. Rising demand for PCBs in the European automotive industry and rapid development of consumer electronics devices in the region boosts growth of

Country Analysis

Germany

Germany low dielectric materials market size was valued at USD 0.18 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 0.30 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2022 to 2029.

In the Europe region, Germany is the largest market shareholder in the low dielectric materials market. In addition, this country is one of the leading countries in terms of semiconductor production. This factor has been the primary contributor to the Germany low dielectric materials market.

Further, in July 2020, Polytronics Technology Corp., the global manufacturer of thermal management products and thermally conductive boards signed an agreement with Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, a German multinational chemical and consumer goods company to acquire Henkel’s thermal clad dielectric material (TCLAD) business division. Such strategies adopted by global market players to expand their presence in the country has further boosted growth of the market.

China

China low dielectric materials market size was valued at USD 0.35 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 0.59 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2022 to 2029. In past few years, China has become more self-sufficient in semiconductor development owing to government funding and policies aimed at the development of this sector. For instance, in August 2020, China’s State Council announced policies to promote the high-quality development of the integrated circuit industry. Under these policies, the China Integrated Circuit Investment Industry Fund (CICIIF) was projected to introduce an estimated $150 billion in state funding to support the domestic semiconductors industry. Such investments have created lucrative growth opportunities for China low dielectric materials market.

India

India low dielectric materials market size was valued at USD 0.11 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 0.19 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2022 to 2029. India is one of the strongest growing economies in Asia. This country is seeing increased investment in digitization along with the flourishing demand for consumer electronics products, fueling growth of the low dielectric materials market.

Moreover, India has become prominent investment hub for global PCB manufacturers. This factor has further created growth opportunities for the low dielectric materials market. For instance, recently, Wistron, a Taiwanese contract manufacturers announced to relocate its PCB manufacturing plant from China to Bengaluru, India with an investment of about $1 billion.

Covid-19 Impact

Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all of the industries such as electronics, semiconductors, manufacturing, and, automobile, etc. The demand for low dielectric materials has decreased during the period owing to the regulations on social distancing and supply chain disruptions. In most of the regions, the manufacturing facilities of low dielectric materials were closed in the second and third quarters of fiscal year 2020. The major end-users were also temporarily closed during this period and thus the demand for low dielectric materials significantly decreased.

Furthermore, global semiconductor industry has been facing a significant shortage of raw materials due to supply chain disruptions caused by COVID-19 pandemic.

