Grow Up Conference, Expo and Awards Returns to Niagara Falls this September

Niagara Falls, ON, July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The cannabis sector in North America continues to be dynamic as Licensed Producers seek efficiencies in productivity while maintaining a dedication to high quality to address tight margins. Grow Up Conference, Expo and Awards brings the cultivation industry together in Niagara Falls, ON from September 12-14th .

ND Supplies Packaging Solutions is proud to be presenting this preeminent B2B cannabis conference at the Niagara Falls Convention Centre in Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada for its 5th year. Join old friends and make new connections while learning, networking and enjoying this world-class event.

Named the best cannabis conference by High! Canada Magazine and Toronto Sun’s Reader’s Choice for best cannabis event, Grow Up promises to live up to its long-established international reputation as the best cultivation show for cannabis growers. Hundreds of delegates will be in attendance for more than 40 sessions featuring over 80 speakers across 30,000 square feet of expo floor - to ensure there is something for everyone. Invitations to head growers and purchasing agents of Canadian Licensed Producers ensure our exhibitors and participating delegates have the opportunity to interact with the largest group of cannabis growers in one spot.

“We are excited to be back in the Niagara region, which has been the hub for cannabis growers for decades,” says Randy Rowe, president of Grow Up Conference. With the state of New York on the verge of legalizing cannabis, Grow Up provides a great resource for entrepreneurs in Upstate New York to come and explore the opportunities in cannabis. “We have several consultants and suppliers at the show that are currently working with New York companies in preparation for legalization,” Rowe adds.

Grow Up kicks off this 3-day event on September 12th by bringing the best minds that are shaping the future of how this plant will be cultivated. The VIP Industry Day will further explore the resistance by governments, health care practitioners and society in general to accepting cannabis as medicine.

3rd Annual Grow Up Award Gala

The 3rd annual Grow Up Awards Gala will be held on Monday September 12th, 2022. The “funniest man in Canada”, Derek Edwards, will be hosting this year’s gala in celebration of the very best growers in the industry, including Micro/Craft Grower of the Year and Master Grower of the Year. King of Cannabis and 40+ time cannabis cup winner, Arjan Roskam, will be inducted in to Grow Up’s Hall of Fame, and world-renowned Canadian grower extraordinaire, Remo “Urban Remo” Colasanti, will be recognized with a Lifetime Achievement Award at this year’s Grow Up Awards. Nominations are now open. Visit growupawards.com to make a nomination.

Hash Tuesday

On the trade show floor, the Hash Zone will bring in some of the world’s best hashmakers to discuss the art & science of all things hash from temple balls to dry-sieve to bubble hash. For the advanced growers, deep dives into current hot topics in cultivation will be discussed in the Master Classes.

The Grow Up onsite Consumption Lounge offers a great opportunity to connect with other delegates and will also provide professional education and sensory experiences through sampling.

Seed Exchange Wednesday

On Wednesday September 14th, growers looking to diversify their genetics will be invited to participate in Grow Up’s exclusive Seed Exchange Program. This unique offering will allow breeders to exchange seeds live on the show floor.

Canadian Premiere

Grow Up is proud to be hosting the Canadian premiere of Frenchy Dreams of Hashish which screens on “Hash Tuesday”, September 13th. The film is a documentary about master Hashishin and Grow Up Hall of Fame inductee Frenchy Cannoli and a small group of Emerald Triangle cannabis farmers in Northern California as they try to reintroduce traditional hashish to the public and amplify their ethos of sustainable farming and their dedication to quality sun-grown cannabis. The film’s screening will be followed by a producer's Q&A with Kimberly Hooks (widow of Frenchy Cannoli). Tickets will be on sale for $20 and can be purchased here: https://growupconference.com/niagara-falls/frenchy-dreams-of-hashish/

Grow at Home: Hands-on Workshop

Grow Up will continue to feature the Grow at Home hands-on workshop, led by expert cultivators during the one-day event. New and seasoned growers will learn all there is to know about the magic of growing the best buds at home safely and legally.

Information, ticket inquiries, and registration for the Grow Up Conference, Expo & Awards are available here: https://growupconference.com/niagara-falls/register/

Exhibitor booths are available and can be registered online: https://growupconference.com/niagara-falls/reserve-your-booth/ or email sales@growupconference.com

About Grow Up Cannabis Conference and Expo:

Grow Up Conference and Expo, an award winning cannabis event, is a privately-owned Canadian company since 2017 and has been hailed a top cannabis industry event in Canada, hosting events in Niagara Falls, ON, and Victoria, BC. With decades of experience creating nationally renowned high-profile events, trade summits and shows around the world, Grow Up is committed to bringing forward-thinkers, trailblazers and experts together. For more information, visit growupconference.com

About ND Supplies:

ND Supplies is a market-leading packaging supplier and manufacturing company that is at the top of the innovation curve within the Canadian cannabis industry. They focus on creating sustainable, child-safe packaging solutions designed to meet the Canadian regulatory framework and supply a proven, cost-effective, high-quality packaging system to licensed, reputable businesses that demand the highest form of compliance.

