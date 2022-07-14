Gelatin Substitutes Market to Grow at 14.4% CAGR through 2032 Amid High demand for Vegan Alternatives | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global gelatin substitutes market is set to witness growth at a CAGR of 14.4% and top a valuation of US$ 4.0 Bn by 2032. Gelatin substitutes are increasingly becoming a better alternative to gelatin products, which are obtained from animal bones along with hooves, animal skin, tendons, cartilage, and ligaments. As the vegan and vegetarian population is rising across the globe, many brands found gelatin substitutes as better alternatives to include in their products.



Agar agar is the most recognized and used substitute to gelatin in food industry. Derived from pressed and cooked seaweed, the flavorless gelling agent is available in powder, flaked, or bars form. When used in any recipe, the product does not require refrigeration to gel and sets in about an hour.

Another well-known gelatin substitute is carrageen, which is also a seaweed, and known as the Irish moss. This product in its raw form is found in coastal waters near France, Ireland, and North America. The product makes softer puddings and gels. While pectin is basically a fiber, which is found in fruit cell walls. When the product is heated and mixed with sugars and acids, it forms a gel-like substance, forming a thick gelatin substitute.

Key Takeaways:

Based on product type, sales of agar agar are expected to remain high over the forecast period.

In terms of applications, demand in the food industry will continue gaining traction.

The U.S. will continue dominating the North America gelatin susbtitutes market, owing to high demand for vegan alternatives.

Japan will account for a dominant share in the East Asia gelatin susbtitutes market over the forecast period due to high production and consumption volume of agar agar.

Demand in the U.K. gelatin substitute market will increase at a considerable pace amid surging adoption of vegan bulking agents in food products.

Demand for gelatin substitutes grew at 12.7% CAGR between 2017 and 2021.

“Increasing demand for vegan packaged food and bakery products, along with ongoing expansion in the food and beverage sector across emerging economies will fuel the growth in the market over the forecast period,” says an FMI analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Key gelatin substitutes brands are investing in research and development to improve their product portfolios. They are also investing in mergers, acquisitions and collaborations with food and beverage manufacturers to gain a competitive edge in the market.

NOW Foods, Tilley Company, The Agar Company (B&V SRL), AGARMEX, S.A. DE C.V., and Java Biocolloid (Hakiki Group) are expected to be the top players in the global gelatin substitutes market.

Explore More Valuable Insights

Future Market Insights, in its new report, offers an impartial analysis of the global gelatin substitutes market, presenting historical data (2017-2021) and estimation statistics for the forecast period of 2022-2032.

The study offers compelling insights based on product type (agar-agar, carrageen, pectin, corn-starch, xanthan gum, guar gum, arrowroot, instant clear gel, kudzu, and others), packaging type (bag, bottle, box, pouch, and others), flavor (unflavoured and flavoured), product form (capsules, gummies, powders, soft gels, and others), application (food industry, pharmaceutical industry, cosmetics and personal care industry, dietary supplements, microbiology and plant propagation, and others), and sales channel (B2B / HoReCa and B2C), across seven major regions of the world.

Gelatin Substitutes Market by Category



By Product Type: Agar-Agar, Carrageen, Pectin, Cornstarch, Xanthan Gum, Guar Gum, Arrowroot, Instant Clear Gel, Kudzu, Others; By Packaging Type: Bag, Bottle, Box, Pouch, Others; By Flavor: Unflavoured, Flavoured – Applem, Berry, Coffee, Grape, Raspberry, Strawberry, Vanilla, Watermelon; By Product Form: Capsules, Gummies, Powders, Soft gels, Others; By Application: Food Industry- Baking Products, Chocolate and Confectionery, Dairy & Desserts, Others, Pharmaceutical Industry, Cosmetics and Personal Care Industry, Dietary Supplements, Microbiology and Plant Propagation, Others; By Sales Channel: B2B / HoReCa, B2C; By Region:, North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, Middle East & Africa

About Food & Beverage Division at Future Market Insights

The Food & Beverage team at Future Market Insights provides all the necessary insights and consulting analysis to fulfill the unique business intelligence needs of clients worldwide. With a catalog of more than 500 reports pertaining to the latest statistics and analysis from the food & beverage industry, the team is happy to help with every business intelligence research and consulting requirement

