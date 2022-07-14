Aluf Holdings Inc CEO Sam M Jakobs Letter to Shareholders

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aluf Holdings, Inc. ("AHIX") ("Aluf") (OTC PINK: AHIX) a holding company headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL, engaged in acquiring, operating, and managing subsidiaries in the development and sale of proprietary software, bringing to market advanced technologies and business management solutions, is publishing the following letter to shareholders communicating company updates from its CEO.



Dear fellow shareholders:

As we move into Q3- 2022, I would like to thank you for your support and shared excitement about the vision and future of Aluf. The entire management team remains deeply committed to listening to shareholders and delivering on our promises to create significant value for our shareholders.

Since joining Aluf last quarter and having taken the time to further review Aluf’s business plan and corporate structure, our management team has developed a strategy that strikes to the core of a successful company. To that effect, I have prepared the following statements on the future of Aluf.

In today’s turbulent times it is very important for corporations and their management teams to focus on sustainable growth initiatives resulting in increasing shareholder value in perpetuity. Through a series of upcoming acquisitions of technology driven companies and the rollout of Aluf’s new Business and Technology Solutions platform, we are building the framework to do just that.

We at Aluf are exploring multiple opportunities that will not only establish the company as a leader in driving biometric technology development, but also expand our range of offerings to diversify our revenue streams and execute our long-term growth strategies.

We've been receiving a higher number of shareholder inquiries surrounding general activities with the company this year. I want to reassure you that I am listening. I encourage you to continue to submit your questions to our team at info@aluf.com, where we are compiling answers that will be added to the FAQ on our website in the coming weeks.

Like you, a fellow Aluf shareholder, I am incredibly invested in our success. Strong leadership means you make tough decisions that may not please everyone. I can confidently say that across the entire Aluf team, every decision is made with careful thought, through a strategic lens, and with the intent to bring long-term value to the Aluf community.

We will work hard to provide updates and keep you aware of company milestones and outcomes. In addition, we will be providing updates on social media where we will recap company updates and inform shareholders what's next and answer shareholder questions.

A sincere thank you to you, our shareholders. for your continued trust and support.

Sincerely,

Sam Jakobs

About Aluf Holdings, Inc.:

Aluf Holdings, Inc. is a publicly traded holding company whose core competency is to acquire, manage and propel "Next Gen" technology companies into the future. Our focus includes Biometrics, Cybersecurity, Computer Vision, and Software/Hardware verticals.

For more information go to www.aluf.com

Safe Harbor Statement:

This release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E and/or 27E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 that are based upon assumptions that in the future may prove not to have been accurate and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including statements as to the future performance of the company and the risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in reports filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain. Although the company believes that the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations or any of its forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Factors that could cause results to differ include, but are not limited to, the company's ability to raise necessary financing, retention of key personnel, timely delivery of inventory from the company's suppliers, timely product development, product acceptance, and the impact of competitive services and products, in addition to general economic risks and uncertainties.

