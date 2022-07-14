Transport Media Global Market Report 2022: Featuring Key Players Thermo Fisher Scientific, HiMedia Laboratories, Trinity Biotech & Others

Dublin, July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Transport Media Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product, Application, and End-User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The transport media market is expected to grow from US$ 3,030.21 million in 2022 to US$ 4,014.88 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2022 to 2028.



The report highlights trends prevailing in the market and factors driving the transport media market growth. The market growth is attributed to increased research studies and a rise in demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, issues with viral transport media and supply chain limit the market growth.



The demand for transport media increased with the rise in COVID-19 testing. For tests to be accurate and reliable, the quality of the specimen and the transporting and storing conditions of the specimen before being processed are crucial. For this, the use of a viral transport medium became common, and its demand increased exponentially.

The most commonly used viral transport media were the screw cap plastic tube containing buffered proteins and antibiotics to prevent the growth of contaminants, such as bacteria and fungi. Many companies started mass production of a viral transport medium for the transportation of nasopharyngeal and oropharyngeal swab specimens to diagnostic laboratories for confirmation.

Further, many universities and research organizations supported the production process by reducing research projects to prevent workplace outbreaks. They shifted their operations to custom production of viral transport medium to produce COVID-19 test kits. For instance, the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center collaborated with its related laboratories and students to produced 254,791 viral transport media testing tubes for prompt distribution throughout Ohio.



With the expectation of further waves of the COVID-19 pandemic on regional levels, robust and large-scale COVID-19 testing is necessary to prevent adverse impacts, such as loss of life. This is expected to drive the market for transport media, especially viral transport media, in the coming years. Furthermore, apart from SARS-CoV-2, various other infectious disease outbreaks are becoming common, which require rapid testing and research work that is also expected to aid the growth of transport media market.



Based on product, the transport media market is segmented into viral transport media, universal transport media, molecular transport media, and others. In 2022, the viral transport media segment held the largest share of the market.

However, the molecular transport media segment is expected to register the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2028. Based on application, the transport media market is bifurcated into diagnosis and preclinical testing. The diagnosis segment held a larger market share in 2022.

Moreover, the same segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Based on end user, the transport media market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, microbiology laboratories, diagnostics laboratories, and others. However, the diagnostics laboratories segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Transport Media Market - Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology



4. Transport Media Market - Market Landscape



5. Transport Media Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Rise in Demand due to COVID-19 Pandemic

5.1.2 Increase in Research Studies

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Issues with Viral Transport Media & Supply Chain

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Geographic Expansion

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Expansion of Production Lines

5.5 Impact Analysis

6. Transport Media Market- Global Analysis

7. Transport Media Market Analysis - by Product

8. Transport Media Market Analysis - By Application



10. Transport Media Market - Geographical Analysis



11. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Transport Media Market



12. Transport Media Market- Industry Landscape



Companies Mentioned

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

BD

EKF Diagnostics

Puritan Medical Products

HiMedia Laboratories

Trinity Biotech

VIRCELL S.L

Medical Wire & Equipment

COPAN Diagnostics Inc.

Teknova

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kme8gk

