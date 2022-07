Amryt Receives Orphan Drug Designation from the FDA for Mycapssa® (oral octreotide) for the Treatment of Carcinoid Syndrome

DUBLIN, Ireland, and Boston MA, July 14, 2022, Amryt (Nasdaq: AMYT), a global, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on acquiring, developing and commercializing novel treatments for rare diseases, is pleased to announce that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Orphan Drug Designation to Mycapssa® for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome. Carcinoid syndrome (CS) is the most common functional syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumours (NETs).

The Orphan Drug Designation program provides orphan status to drugs and biologics, which are defined as those intended for the safe and effective treatment, diagnosis or prevention of rare diseases or disorders that affect fewer than 200,000 people in the US.

Dr Joe Wiley, CEO of Amryt Pharma, commented: “Today’s news is another significant milestone achieved in our plan to develop Mycapssa® for patients affected by carcinoid syndrome associated with NET and we are excited at the potential for Mycapssa® and our TPE® technology to deliver an oral therapy option to NET patients in need.”

Mycapssa® - NET Opportunity

Amryt’s TPE® platform enables the oral delivery of the octreotide molecule which is otherwise delivered as an injectable. Mycapssa® (oral octreotide) is approved by the FDA for long-term maintenance treatment in acromegaly patients who have responded to and tolerated injectable treatment with octreotide or lanreotide (i.e. somatostatin analogs (SSAs)).

Injectable SSAs are also approved and are the pharmaceutical standard of care in the treatment of carcinoid syndrome associated with NET and their utilization in NET accounts for an estimated $1.9bn* globally and approximately $1.0bn* in the US. The potential addressable patient population on SSAs in the US is estimated at 24,000**. Compared to acromegaly, patients with NET are known to require higher average doses of injectable SSAs to achieve adequate symptom control. Pharmacokinetic studies with Mycapssa® showed dose linearity from 20mg to 80mg (40mg/day to 160mg/day), hence support dosing requirements for the planned Phase 3 study in patients with carcinoid syndrome, planned to be initiated early in 2023.

About Neuroendocrine Tumors (NET)

NETs arise from neuroendocrine cells throughout the body, most commonly in the gastrointestinal tract, lung, and rarely, the pancreas. While well differentiated neuroendocrine tumors are known to be slow growing, they are often asymptomatic in early stages leading to a substantial number of patients being diagnosed when the tumors have already spread regionally or distantly. Capable of secreting hormones and bioactive amines, approximately 19% of patients have carcinoid syndrome characterized by secretory diarrhea and flushing.

* Based on management estimates

** National Cancer Institute SEER Database; Halperin et al. 2017 https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6066284/

About Amryt

Amryt is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on acquiring, developing and commercializing innovative treatments to help improve the lives of patients with rare and orphan diseases. Amryt comprises a strong and growing portfolio of commercial and development assets.

Amryt’s commercial business comprises four orphan disease products – metreleptin (Myalept®/ Myalepta®); oral octreotide (Mycapssa®); lomitapide (Juxtapid®/ Lojuxta®); and Oleogel-S10 (Filzuvez®).

Myalept®/Myalepta® (metreleptin) is approved in the US (under the trade name Myalept®) as an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy (GL) and in the EU (under the trade name Myalepta®) as an adjunct to diet for the treatment of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired GL in adults and children two years of age and above and familial or acquired partial lipodystrophy (PL) in adults and children 12 years of age and above for whom standard treatments have failed to achieve adequate metabolic control. For additional information, please follow this link .

Mycapssa® (octreotide capsules) is approved in the US for long-term maintenance therapy in acromegaly patients who have responded to and tolerated treatment with octreotide or lanreotide. Mycapssa® is the first and only oral somatostatin analog approved by the FDA. Mycapssa® has also been submitted to the EMA and is not yet approved in Europe. For additional information, please follow this link .

Juxtapid®/Lojuxta® (lomitapide) is approved as an adjunct to a low-fat diet and other lipid-lowering medicinal products for adults with the rare cholesterol disorder, Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolaemia ("HoFH") in the US, Canada, Colombia, Argentina and Japan (under the trade name Juxtapid®) and in the EU, Israel, Saudi Arabia and Brazil (under the trade name Lojuxta®). For additional information, please follow this link.

Amryt's lead development candidate, Oleogel-S10 is a potential treatment for the cutaneous manifestations of JEB and DEB, a rare and distressing genetic skin disorder affecting young children and adults. Filsuvez® has been selected as the brand name for Oleogel-S10. Filsuvez® has been approved by the European Commission in the EU for the treatment of partial thickness wounds associated with JEB and DEB in patients 6 months and older.

Amryt’s pre-clinical gene therapy candidate, AP103, offers a potential treatment for patients with Dystrophic EB, and the polymer-based delivery platform has the potential to be developed for the treatment of other genetic disorders.

Amryt also intends to develop oral medications that are currently only available as injectable therapies through its Transient Permeability Enhancer (TPE®) technology platform. For more information on Amryt, including products, please visit www.amrytpharma.com .

