BioAdaptives, Inc. Launching Next Generation Products for Natural Health Practitioners

Enhanced products For Use by Holistic Healthcare Practitioners – $21b US Market For Alternative Medicine Goods and Services

LAS VEGAS, NV, July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – BioAdaptives, Inc. (OTCMkts: BDPT) is launching an enhanced product line for holistic healthcare practitioners. The next generation products are more advanced versions of proven existing nutraceuticals with changes to ingredients, dose and/or composition. We will continue to offer our current consumer products to retail customers on-line: PluriPain®, PrimiSleep™, PrimiLungs™ and PrimiCell™, plus a soon-to-be-launched nootropic, PluriMind. For holistic healthcare practitioners, we will offer “Nu” branded products with enhanced functions in these same areas.

The U.S. market for alternative care goods and services is estimated at approximately $21b in 2021, and the providers include over one million U.S.-based physical and massage therapists, naturopathic physicians, acupuncturists, chiropractors and other holistic health practitioners.

Dr. Edward Jacobs, BioAdaptives’ CEO, stated, “The “Nu” brand products are practitioner-level and intended for use by holistic practitioners and alternative healthcare providers in targeting their clients’ debilitating symptoms, including brain fog, fatigue and sleep disturbances that are both poorly understood and frequently associated with the aftermath of COVID-19 infections. These symptoms are challenging for patients and the professionals who want to help manage their clients’ health needs. Increasingly, professionals are finding success in utilizing our products because they contain ingredients that are known to have neuro-protective, anti-viral, anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. Furthermore, as part of a holistic approach, our products are reported to elevate mood and promote a calming effect.”

About BioAdaptives, Inc.

BioAdaptives, Inc. manufactures and distributes natural plant- and algal-based products that improve health and wellness for humans and animals, with an emphasis on optimizing pain relief, anti-viral activity and immune system defense; resistance to stress; endurance; recovery from injury, illness and exercise; and anti-aging properties. The Company’s current dietary supplement formulations are carefully selected from the best worldwide sources and utilize proprietary methods of enhancing the bioavailability of nutrients. The products for horses and dogs have also demonstrated increased general health, competitive performance enhancement, rejuvenation effects, and pain relief, as well as providing improvements in appearance. Our current product line includes PrimiLungs™ and PluriPain® for humans and Equine All-in-One™ for horses.

Additional human products, to be introduced soon, are designed to aid memory, cognition and focus; assist in sleep and fatigue reduction; and improve overall emotional and physical wellness. BioAdaptives’ common shares trade in the OTC market under the symbol BDPT. It has over 13,000 current shareholders. None of the statements about the Company’s products have been approved by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.”

Additional information can be found at www.shopbioadaptives.com or in our SEC filings at

https://www.sec.gov/cgi-bin/browse-edgar?company=bioadaptives&owner=exclude&action=getcompany

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, trends, analysis, and other information contained in this press release including words such as "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," and other similar expressions of opinion, constitute forward-looking statements. Any such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results described within the forward-looking statements. Risk factors that could contribute to such differences include those matters more fully disclosed in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking information provided herein represents the Company's estimates as of the date of the press release, and subsequent events and developments may cause the Company's estimates to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking information in the future. Therefore, this forward-looking information should not be relied upon as representing the Company's estimates of its future financial performance as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Contact:

Investor Relations

BioAdaptives, Inc.

(702) 659-8829

info@bioadaptives.com







