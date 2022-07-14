Flex Technology Group Recognized on Selling Power's '50 Best Companies to Sell For' List in 2022 at #30

PHOENIX, July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flex Technology Group (FTG) has earned the accolade as one of the "50 Best Companies to Sell For" in the United States by Selling Power, the nation's leading sales management publication. Ranked #30 on the 2022 list, this is the fifth time FTG has earned a top spot in this national list of sales organizations.

To assemble this year's list, Selling Power's research team gathered, analyzed, and evaluated data from sales-focused organizations across the nation. Flex Technology Group's national sales organization ranked amongst the best companies to sell for based on the company's ability to outperform similar organizations in the following areas:

Company Culture

Compensation and Benefits Packages

Hiring and Onboarding Practices

Sales Training & Sales Enablement Strategies

Commitment to Diversity, Equity, Inclusion

"Once again, we're honored to be recognized among the top 50 companies to sell for in the country," states Frank Gaspari, CEO of Flex Technology Group. "This accolade is a testament to our employee-focused culture, which remains central to the success of our sales organization and empowers our collective teams to support each other in providing world-class customer service. FTG isn't only a great company to sell for, it's a great company to work for across the board. "

"As companies are facing economic headwinds, sales organizations are sharpening their focus on sales talent. The Best Companies to Sell For have mastered the alignment of people, processes, and technologies and created a sales organization that excels in hiring, onboarding, training, and compensation of their sales representatives. What attracts salespeople to work for these leading organizations is their great culture, their commitment to diversity, and their steady support of the sales team by servant leadership that focuses on creating customer value and a meaningful work environment that offers unlimited opportunities to win," says Gerhard Gschwandtner, founder and CEO of Selling Power. "These companies aim at a higher level of professionalism and trust, which in turn leads to increased sales and a lower turnover of the sales force."

FTG's culture combined with its world-class technology and service offerings makes it an incredible place for anyone to grow their sales career. Visit www.flextg.com/b2bsales to learn more about the company's sales opportunities, hear from its sales teams, and connect with the FTG leadership team.

About Flex Technology Group

Flex Technology Group (FTG) provides customized office technology solutions for national and leading-edge regional companies. The company focuses on print, document management, document production and managed IT solutions, representing industry-leading suppliers such as Canon, Ricoh, Konica Minolta, HP, Lexmark and various software solutions. FTG services almost 25,000 customers nationally. For additional information, please visit www.flextg.com.

The full ranking of Selling Power's 50 Best Companies to Sell For in 2022 can be viewed here: See the full list: 50 Best Companies to Sell For 2022

Contact:

Andy Smalley, Marketing

Flex Technology Group

480-368-0011

marketing@flextg.com

