Panacea Life Sciences Announces Launch of CBDA Oil Drops as Potential Complementary Treatment for Long COVID

GOLDEN, Colo., July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Panacea Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: PLSH) (“Panacea” or the “Company”), a Colorado, USA-based cannabinoid research-focused company providing natural, non-habit-forming health and wellness products as an alternative to expensive pharmaceuticals and synthetic product offerings, announced today the addition of CBDA Oil Drops, which is thought to provide potential advantages as a preventative agent against SARS-CoV-2 as well as the effects of Long COVID.



In January 2022, the results of a study led by Oregon State University researcher Richard van Breemen were published in the Journal of Natural Products and concluded that CBDA and CBGA can bind to the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein, blocking the virus’s ability to infect people. Much more research is necessary to make definitive claims, but as a compliment to vaccines, CBD and CBDA may provide effective prevention and treatment of SARS-CoV-2.

Panacea’s CBDA Oil Drops tincture, which contains 50mg of CBDA per serving as well as immunity boosting Zinc and Vitamin D, remains one of few products of its kind to be available on the market.

According to Panacea’s Chief Science Officer, James Baumgartner, Ph.D., “Panacea’s CBDA Oil Drops not only contain a significant amount of both cannabinoids, but also have additional immunity-building ingredients to give our customers a product that naturally supports the body’s immune system. As a leading cannabinoid research company, our goal is to conduct further research and studies that can positively impact the general and medical communities.”

Panacea, along with its team of scientists at their Cannabinoid Research Center at Colorado State University (CSU), are eager to expand on this research. “Our Panacea research center at CSU is well-suited to further the research on this promising news and expand it to further human clinical studies. There are over 115 cannabinoids in the hemp plant, and we are just scratching the surface of what this natural plant can offer mankind.” noted CSU’s Lead Scientist, Melissa Reynolds, Ph.D.

About Long Covid

As reported by The Denver Post in early June of 2022, Dr. Tod Olin, director of the Exercise and Performance Breathing Center at National Jewish Health in Denver said he and his colleagues have observed three general types of Long COVID patients: people with excessive fatigue and shortness of breath; those whose heart rates spike erratically, causing them to get lightheaded from even slight activity; and those who have “brain fog.” Additionally, researchers at National Jewish also found that in patients reporting excessive fatigue, cells didn’t seem to be using the available energy well. Some researchers think Long COVID could be caused by an immune response gone awry, while others think fragments of the virus could be lurking somewhere in the body, keeping it in a chronic state of inflammation.

While vaccines and boosters have been the main answer for many, their protection benefits are showing to be less effective than earlier studies had suggested. Additionally, with new species of the coronavirus developing throughout the past two years, as well as the development of months-long symptoms of COVID-19, medical experts and research scientists are putting more efforts into seeking out viable and effective options for treating and preventing the spread of the virus.

About Panacea Life Sciences Holdings, Inc.

Panacea Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. is a leader in production of legal, industrial hemp cannabinoid products for consumers and pets that operates in a 51,000 square foot cGMP certified facility in Golden, Colorado, USA, complete with fully integrated extraction, manufacturing, testing and fulfillment. Panacea sells softgels, gummies, tinctures, sublingual tablets, cosmetics, and other topicals. If you would like more information about this topic or to learn more about Panacea and its products or our land-to-brand practices, please visit www.panacealife.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the effectiveness of CBDA, studies regarding the long-term effects of COVID-19, future studies that Panacea may conduct and the effects and benefits that CBDA and CBGA may have on Long COVID, and the results from such trials. You can identify forward-looking statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "explores," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intends," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks arising from supply chain disruptions on our ability to obtain raw materials as well as similar problems with our vendors, the impact of the pandemic including new variants on the national and global economy, lack of available funding at sufficient levels to meet our working capital needs, competition from third parties; intellectual property rights of third parties; regulatory constraints, including whether CBDA complies with FDA laws and regulations; and changes in technology and methods of marketing; as well as those risks and uncertainties described by us in our annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 under the heading "Risk Factors". Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as may be required by law.