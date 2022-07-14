NowVertical Group Announces Voting Results from its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NowVertical Group Inc. (TSX-V: NOW) (“NOW” or the “Company”), a big data, analytics and vertical intelligence (“VI”) software and services company, today announces the results of voting at its annual general meeting of shareholders held on July 13, 2022 (the “Meeting”).



Each of the five nominees listed in the management information circular prepared in connection with the Meeting were elected as directors of the Company. NOW received proxies and virtual votes at the Meeting as set out below:

Nominee Votes For % of Votes

For Votes

Withheld % of Votes

Withheld John Adamovich 29,906,073 99.302% 210,100 0.698% Elaine Kunda 29,435,921 97.741% 680,252 2.259% Darrell MacMullin 28,935,921 96.081% 1,180,252 3.919% Scott Nirenberski 28,935,921 96.081% 1,180,252 3.919% Daren Trousdell 29,906,073 99.302% 210,100 0.698%

An ordinary resolution approving the appointment of Grant Thornton LLP as NOW’s auditors for the 2022 fiscal year was also passed by a majority of the votes represented at the Meeting.

Details of the voting results on all matters considered at the Meeting are available in the Company’s report of voting results, which is available under NOW’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About NowVertical Group Inc.

NOW is a big data, analytics and VI software and services company that is growing organically and through acquisition. NOW's VI solutions are organized by industry vertical and are built upon a foundational set of data technologies that fuse, secure, and mobilize data in a transformative and compliant way. The NOW product suite enables the creation of high-value VI solutions that are predictive in nature and drive automation specific to each high-value industry vertical. For more information about the Company, visit www.nowvertical.com

For further information, please contact:

Daren Trousdell, Chief Executive Officer

e: daren@nowvertical.com

t: (212) 302-0868

or

Glen Nelson, Investor Relations

e: glen@nowvertical.com

t: (403) 763-9797

7287347