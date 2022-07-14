Porsche Cars Canada announces John Cappella as new President and CEO

Toronto, July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Porsche Cars Canada announced today the appointment of John Cappella as its new President and Chief Executive Officer, effective September 1, 2022. He succeeds Marc Ouayoun who has been at the helm of the Canadian subsidiary since January 2018. Under Mr. Ouayoun’s leadership, Porsche in Canada has grown its sales to reach its highest annual level in 2021, further improved the size and quality of the network, inaugurated its Parts Distribution Centre featuring an all-new training facility, and announced its first-ever Porsche Experience Centre slated to open in the Greater Toronto Area in 2024. Marc Ouayoun will soon take over a new position in the Volkswagen Group.

As the subsidiary’s next President and CEO, Mr. Cappella brings extensive automotive business management experience to lead Porsche’s continued growth in Canada. He comes back to his home country following a period of three years as Vice President, Area East, for Porsche Cars North America, Inc. (PCNA). He joined the brand in 2011 as Director of Network Development at Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd. and then became Managing Director of Porsche Centre North Toronto in 2016.

Cappella’s automotive career started in 1999 where he progressed through various sales, marketing and management positions in the Canadian luxury automotive market prior to joining Porsche.

Cappella holds a Bachelor of Business Administration and a Master of Business Administration degree from York University. He also studied Automotive Dealership Management at the Automotive Business School of Canada.

About Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd.

Established in 2008, Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd. (PCL) is the exclusive importer and distributor of the Porsche 911, 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman, Taycan, Panamera, as well as Cayenne and Macan. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, since 2017, PCL employs a team of more than 60 in sales, aftersales, finance, marketing, retail development, and public relations. They, in turn, work to provide Porsche customers with a best-in-class experience in keeping with the brand's 70-year history of leadership in the advancement of vehicle performance, safety, and efficiency. In 2019, a Parts Distribution Centre opened its doors in Mississauga to service the countrywide network of 21 Porsche Centres. PCL is the dedicated subsidiary of Porsche AG, headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany. In 2021, Porsche delivered 9,141 units in Canada, marking its best-ever sales year.

At the core of this success is Porsche's proud racing heritage that boasts some 30,000-plus motorsport wins to date.

