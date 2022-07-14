Absci Prepares for Next Stage of Growth with Executive Human Resources and Marketing Hires

VANCOUVER, Wash. and NEW YORK, July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Absci Corporation (Nasdaq: ABSI), the drug and target discovery company harnessing deep learning AI and synthetic biology to expand the therapeutic potential of proteins, today announced two senior executive hires in newly created roles as it prepares for its next stage of growth.



Denise Dettore joins as Chief People Officer and Jack Gold becomes Chief Marketing Officer.

Dettore joins Absci with 26 years of experience in Human Resources in Silicon Valley, 10 years of which were in high-tech companies including Hewlett-Packard and Electronic Arts. For the past 16 years she has been working in the biotech industry, spending time at Genentech, Jazz Pharmaceuticals and BeiGene. At BeiGene, Dettore spent over three years as Vice President, Human Resources for North America, Europe and New Markets and Co-Global Head of Human Resources where she led a team implementing HR talent, infrastructure and culture initiatives while growing BeiGene from 700 colleagues to 8400 colleagues in less than four years.

“The use of AI is the next evolution in precision medicine creation, and Absci is leading the charge in this space,” Dettore said. “In parallel with evolving the medicine development process, Absci has also created a unique and impressive, values-based and people-centric culture. I am excited to join as the Chief People Officer and work with the team to continue to build on Absci’s amazing culture and further scale the organization as it seeks to bring quality, lifesaving medicines to patients at unprecedented speeds.”

Gold joins as Chief Marketing Officer to build and lead Absci’s marketing team and efforts. Gold was previously Chief Marketing Officer at Zymergen. Prior to Zymergen he spent 21 years at Nike serving in multiple senior marketing roles to help build the brand worldwide. Gold started his career in London at Saatchi & Saatchi, an eminent global advertising firm.

“I’m delighted to join a company as exciting and progressive as Absci and help put this pioneering brand on the map,” Gold commented. “Known for its game-changing AI technology and scientific expertise, Absci is advancing the field of drug discovery, and that’s important for human health. Mining nature’s vast canvas is hard, and we need breakthrough technologies now more than ever to discover new ways of making better drugs.”

“We are delighted to welcome an experienced HR head like Denise and a storied brand-builder like Jack to Absci,” said Sean McClain, founder and CEO of Absci. “Both of them have proven track-records of scaling successful businesses and organizational cultures while building attractive brands. We have been somewhat of a secret to date, but with Denise and Jack on board we are excited to embark on a new chapter of growth and elevate our unique company culture and storytelling - one protein at a time.”

