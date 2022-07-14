Roche, Merck & Co, and Bayer Among Leading Companies in the Glioblastoma Multiforme Market | GlobalData Plc

LONDON, July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Glioblastoma Multiforme: Global Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2030” report offered by GlobalData provide opportunities for various marketed agents and pipeline agents in development across the 8MM, clinical and commercial assessments for agents in late-stage clinical development, R&D strategies, and innovative approaches in development for glioblastoma multiforme.



The total sales of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) therapies was estimated to be $549.1 million in 2020 across the 8MM and is expected to increase at a CAGR of more than 4% by 2030. The market growth will be driven by the anticipated launch of eight pipeline agents, of which cancer vaccines and protein kinase inhibitors are the dominating classes.

Glioblastoma Multiforme Market Drivers

Approvals and launches of high-priced therapeutics during the forecast period in the 8MM, which include two cancer vaccines, three protein kinase inhibitors, and three small molecule chemotherapies.

An increasing number of incident cases of GBM, particularly in the US (due to underlying population growth) and China (due to urbanization).

A high level of unmet need in GBM warrants faster uptake of the pipeline agents expected to launch during the forecast window, as patients have few other treatment options.



Glioblastoma Multiforme Market - Unmet Needs and Opportunity Assessment

GBM treatment is an area of high unmet need due to the poor overall survival of GBM patients, the lack of marketed products for this indication, and recent failures in the late-stage pipeline. Identifying biomarkers that are predictive of therapeutic efficacy is an unmet need where GBM has historically had a lack of progress. Biomarker-driven targeted therapy, which shows improved clinical responses, could aid in the approval of several late-stage drug candidates in GBM by using a surrogate endpoint.

Glioblastoma Multiforme Market - Pipeline Assessment

After several Phase III trial failures in recent years, the late-stage pipeline is weakened. However, there are eight therapies in Phase II/III or III trials for GBM expected to launch in the 8MM. Driven by the rapid advancement in genetic profiling of GBMs, together with an improved understanding of the GBM immune evasion mechanisms, there has been a potentiated effort in exploring novel treatment approaches within the field of precision medicine.

Glioblastoma Multiforme Market - Competitive Landscape

The current major player in the GBM market with regards to sales is Roche’s Avastin. Roche’s GBM portfolio consists solely of Avastin, which is not approved in Europe. Still, it witnesses off-label use as per market research conducted by GlobalData as a drug of choice in managing edema and reducing steroid burden.

Leading Companies in the Glioblastoma Multiforme Market

Roche

Merck & Co

Bayer

Kintara Therapeutics

Kazia Therapeutics



Glioblastoma Multiforme Market Report Scope

Overview of glioblastoma multiforme including epidemiology, pathophysiology, symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment guidelines.

Topline glioblastoma multiforme market revenue, the annual cost of therapy, and major pipeline product sales in the forecast period.

Key topics covered include current treatment and pipeline therapies, unmet needs and opportunities, and the drivers and barriers affecting glioblastoma multiforme therapeutics sales in the 8MM.

Pipeline analysis: Comprehensive data split across different phases, emerging novel trends under development, and detailed analysis of late-stage pipeline drugs (Phase II-III).

Analysis of the current and future market competition in the global glioblastoma multiforme therapeutics market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide a qualitative analysis of its implications.



Glioblastoma Multiforme Market Overview

Market Size 2020 $549.1 million CAGR >4% Forecast Period 2021-2030 Leading Companies Roche, Merck & Co., Bayer, Kintara Therapeutics, and Kazia Therapeutics

FAQs

What was the glioblastoma multiforme market size in 2020?

The GBM market size was valued at $549.1 million in 2020.

What is the glioblastoma multiforme market growth rate?

The GBM market is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 4% during the forecast period, 2021-2030.

Which are the leading companies in the glioblastoma multiforme market?

Some of the leading companies in the GBM market are Roche, Merck & Co., Bayer, Kintara Therapeutics, and Kazia Therapeutics.

