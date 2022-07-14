Mastopexy Market Is Expected to Reach $5.9 Billion by 2031, Says Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global mastopexy market generated $3.2 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $5.9 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Rise in female geriatric population, which is directly proportional to the increase in mastopexy procedures, drives the growth of the global mastopexy market. However, factors such as high cost of the treatment and post-surgical risks are expected to hamper the growth of the market. Moreover, considering age as one of the segments in breast lift surgical procedures, it has been noted that around 40% of the total procedures are performed for age 40‑54 years, followed by 27% of total procedures for age 30­‑­39. This is expected to lead to significant growth of the market in the near future.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Mastopexy Market:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic led to have a negative impact on the growth of the global mastopexy market, as many surgical procedures were either cancelled or delayed in order to tackle covid-19 patients.

There was a significant decrease in elective procedures, especially cosmetic surgeries. Nevertheless, the market is recovering steadily.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global mastopexy market based type, end use, and region.

Based on type, the anchor breast lift segment held the highest market share in 2021, holding nearly two-fifths of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the benelli lift or donut lift segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 6.9% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on end use, the hospitals segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding nearly three-fifths of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 6.6% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on region, North America is contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2021, holding nearly two-fifths of the total market share, and is estimated to continue its dominant share by 2031. However, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period.

Leading players of the global mastopexy market analyzed in the research include bbVie, Bausch Health, Establishment Labs, GC Aesthetics, Guangzhou Wanhe Plastic Materials, Hologic, Mentor (Johnson & Johnson), Lipoelastic, Polytech Health & Aesthetics, and Sientra Inc.

