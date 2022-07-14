Global Hyperloop Technology Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Dublin, July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hyperloop Technology Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global hyperloop technology market is expected to reach a value of US$ 1.30 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach levels worth US$ 7.19 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 40.79% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Hyperloop technology is an ultra-high-speed ground transportation system with a capsule-like vehicle operating inside a sealed vacuum tube with low pressure. It comprises sealed and partially evacuated tubes that assist in connecting mobility hubs in large metropolitan areas and pressurized vehicles. It relies on magnetic levitation to reduce the friction of tubes and tunnels and carry passengers and cargo.

It is faster than alternative modes of transportation, such as air, water, road, and rail. Besides this, as hyperloop technology is energy-efficient, immune to bad weather conditions, and resistant to against earthquakes and other natural calamities, its demand is escalating around the world.



Hyperloop Technology Market Trends:

The growing need for a faster mode of transportation across the globe represents one of the key factors driving the market. Moreover, rising concerns about environmental degradation, depletion of natural resources and air pollution caused by conventional transportation vehicles are propelling the growth of the market.

In addition, the hyperloop technology decongests traffic and minimizes noise and its network requires lesser land area as compared to other transportation systems. Additionally, it is tolerant to earthquakes and other natural calamities as it is built on pylons wherein the tube carrying passenger pods are designed above the ground level.

These benefits, along with the rising utilization of solar energy to enhance fundamental transportation ways and making it more efficient and profitable, are expected to positively influence the market. Furthermore, key market players are extensively investing in research and development (R&D) activities to minimize the costs of hyperloop technology and test and display the developed technologies for commercialization. These strategies are expected to bolster the growth of the market in the upcoming years.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Aecom, Dinclix GroundWorks Private Limited, Hardt B.V., Hyperloop Transportation Technologies, Tesla Inc., TransPod Inc., Virgin Hyperloop and Zeleros Hyperloop.



