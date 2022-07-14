Traffic Road Marking Coatings Market to Create Business Opportunities Worth US$ 9.34 Bn by 2032 | Future market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global traffic road marking coatings market is expected to reach a market valuation of US$ 5.22 Billion by the year 2022, accelerating with a moderate CAGR of 6 % by 2022-2032. Traffic Road Marking Coatings market size is anticipated to be valued at about US$ 9.34 Billion by 2032 end.



Road markings are designs, lines, or phrases painted on the ground to direct and regulate traffic on highways and to properly direct pedestrians. One of the materials used to indicate the delineation of traffic channels and act as a psychological barrier to guarantee smooth and orderly traffic flow is solvent-based and thermoplastic road marking paint.

One of the factors driving the traffic road marking coatings market size through the forecast period is the quick deployment of road and highway projects to relieve traffic congestion. For instance, the I-405 widening project in California, U.S., will involve a variety of construction projects throughout its 16-mile length from Long Beach to Costa Mesa. The adoption of traffic road marking coatings is anticipated to increase in the coming years as a result of these advances and the increased number of fatalities from traffic accidents.

To Get Sample Copy of Report visit @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-15191

One of the coating types that is expanding the fastest is epoxy. Epoxy coatings are frequently utilized in high traffic areas because they are affordable and dependable. As a result of their resistance to oil, transmission fluids, and gasoline, these coatings are chosen over plastics. The traffic road marking coatings market is anticipated to increase rapidly due to the rising demand for such tough coatings.

Due to the strict code of conduct mandated by governments, demand in the polymer and coating industries also decreased. The supply of raw materials for the traffic road marking coatings market was slightly impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak. The pandemic and lockdown conditions severely disrupted the coatings industry's whole production and supply chain, which also had an impact on the traffic road marking coatings market.

As per the traffic road marking coatings traffic road marking coatings market analysis, several road maintenance and construction projects expanded as a result of the decreased traffic, despite significant supply chain instability during the early months of the COVID-19.

In addition to allowing for road construction, the crisis and aircraft cancellations gave time to assess the best times to build a runway. For instance, Auckland Airport announced plans to advance its runway pavement replacement project by taking use of the opportunity presented by the traffic limitations during the pandemic in May 2020.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

While the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to experience the maximum growth during the projection period, Europe has emerged as the largest traffic road marking coatings market.

The traffic road marking coatings market is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 9.34 Billion by 2032.

Road marking lines were the most popular application category in 2021, accounting for a traffic road marking coatings market share of 55.1 percent.

Thermoplastic coating is anticipated to increase at the quickest rate of any product category during the forecast period, accounting for 23.3 percent of traffic road marking coatings market revenue.

Ask Our Analyst More about Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-15191

Competitive Landscape

Companies like US Specialty Coatings, Swarco AG, Monarch Industrial Product (I) Pvt. Ltd., Geveko Markings (Sollix Group), Ennis-Flint (PPG Industries), and Crown Technologies are among those that compete in the traffic road marking coatings market. These companies use a variety of techniques to diversify their product offerings across the global market, including strategic product releases, acquisitions, and corporate expansions.

Recent Developments in Global Polycarbonate Market

PPG created the Traffic Solutions division in January 2021 after purchasing Ennis-Flint in order to produce and provide pavement-marking materials, such as thermoplastics and paint, for clients in the commercial infrastructure and other sectors.

Traffic Road Marking Coatings Market by Segmentation

By Product:

Paint

Thermoplastic

Preformed Polymer Tape

Epoxy

By Type:

Permanent

Removable

By Application:

Road Marking Lines

Road Marking Labels

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa





Buy Now@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/15191

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

Request a Complete TOC of this Report with figures

Explore FMI’s Extensive Ongoing Coverage on Chemicals & Materials Domain

Chlorine Disinfectant Market Trends : global chlorine disinfectant market are slated to top US$ 2.8 Bn in 2022. Expanding at a healthy 5.0% CAGR, the market size is projected to total US$ 4.2 Bn by 2030.

Solketal Market Volume: The global solketal market is expected to record a CAGR of 3.50% during the forecast period 2022-2032,

High-Silica Zeolite Market Analysis: The high-silica zeolite market is likely to register a CAGR of 1.2% during the forecast period, and is anticipated to reach a high-silica zeolite market share of US$ 1.37 Billion in 2032

Polymer Modified Bitumen Market Demand: global polymer modified bitumen market size reached around US$ 11.7 Bn in 2021 and is expected to touch a valuation of around US$ 12 Bn in 2022

Molybdenum Disilicide Market Outlook: global molybdenum disilicide market size is anticipated to be valued at US$ 8.5 Bn in 2032 and exhibit considerable growth at a CAGR of 7.2% in the forecast period from 2022 to 2032.

Europium Market Growth: The global europium market was valued at over US$ 210 Million as of 2021, and is expected to reach US$ 225 Million by 2022

Phosphorus Pentasulfide Market Sales: Global phosphorus pentasulfide demand is anticipated to be valued at US$ 442 Million in 2022, forecast to grow at a CAGR of 4% to be valued at US$ 654.25 Million from 2022 to 2032.

Self-healing Materials Market Growth - The self-healing materials market size estimated at USD 1.61 billion in 2022 is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 25.5% from 2022 to 2032.

Boron Trifluoride & Complexes Market Sales - Boron Trifluoride & Complexes market to grow with a year on year growth of 5.3% in 2022 reaching a value of about US$ 270.7 Mn by 2022 end.

Sodium Nitrite Market Size: The global sodium nitrite market is valued to be worth USD 401.76 million in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3%over the forecast period.

About Us

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.

Contact:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/traffic-road-marking-coatings-market

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Browse Other Reports: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs