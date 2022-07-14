José Cortina to Lead FTI Consulting’s Risk and Investigations Practice in Mexico

WASHINGTON, July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointment of José Cortina as a Senior Managing Director and Leader of the firm’s Risk and Investigations practice in Mexico within the Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment.

Mr. Cortina, who is based in Mexico City, advises corporations and law firms on complex compliance and regulatory matters, including internal investigations, disputes, litigation support and intelligence gathering in Mexico and Central America. Since 2011, he has been involved in some of the largest Foreign Corrupt Practices Act cases in the region.

In his role as Leader of the Risk and Investigations practice in Mexico, he will focus on client matters involving fraud, embezzlement, harassment, theft, corruption, money laundering and other related forms of misconduct while continuing to build the firm’s presence throughout Latin America.

“José is skilled at advising multinational clients on a wide range of investigations, risk assessments and intelligence gathering exercises,” said Andrew Rosini, Co-Leader of the Risk and Investigations practice at FTI Consulting. “José’s appointment continues our focus on building out FTI Consulting’s global platform. His leadership in Mexico enhances our ability to help clients respond to and manage risks and crises in their Latin American operations.”

Prior to FTI Consulting, Mr. Cortina was the Lead Forensic Partner for Mexico and Central America at Deloitte. His practice focused on advising multinational clients on a wide range of investigations, risk assessments and intelligence gathering exercises. Mr. Cortina also managed various investigative teams based in Mexico, Central America and South America.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Cortina said, “Businesses today are routinely faced with risks that can significantly impact their operations and lead to costly disruptions. FTI Consulting is better positioned now across Latin America to help our clients address their most pressing challenges, whether they are based in the region or do business here. I look forward to working with my colleagues to help address those challenges and deliver the best possible outcomes.”

