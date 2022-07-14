FirstService Appoints Elizabeth Carducci to its Board of Directors

TORONTO, July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FirstService Corporation (TSX: FSV; NASDAQ: FSV) today announced the appointment of Elizabeth Carducci to its Board of Directors. The addition of Ms. Carducci expands the Board to nine directors, eight of whom are independent directors.



Ms. Carducci brings relevant and deep domain expertise to FirstService, particularly centered around her visionary leadership working with technology-driven organizations in the areas of customer and employee experience. She is currently an advisor and investor in early stage companies, having recently retired from a 21-year career at Medallia, a leading software company in the customer experience space. As a member of the founding team, Ms. Carducci joined Medallia in 2001 and helped build the company into an industry leader with 2,000 employees and more than $500 million in annual revenues. Ms. Carducci held numerous operational roles during her tenure at Medallia, culminating in her position as Chief Revenue Officer. Under her stewardship, Medallia became the leading provider of customer experience management solutions across a wide variety of industries, including the hospitality, retail and financial services sectors. Prior to joining Medallia, Ms. Carducci led the global contact center organization for Starwood Hotels, with previous roles at ITT Sheraton and Deloitte. Ms. Carducci holds an MBA from Stanford University and a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

“We are extremely pleased to have Elizabeth join the FirstService Board,” said Jay Hennick, Chairman of the Board of Directors of FirstService. “Elizabeth is a knowledge leader in driving technology-enabled client and employee experience, which are also key ingredients to the success and growth of our brands. We look forward to capitalizing on Elizabeth’s expertise in these areas to further drive operational excellence and value across all of FirstService’s businesses.”

About FirstService Corporation

FirstService Corporation is a North American leader in the property services sector, serving its customers through two industry-leading service platforms: FirstService Residential, North America's largest manager of residential communities; and FirstService Brands, one of North America's largest providers of essential property services delivered through individually branded franchise systems and company-owned operations.

FirstService generates more than $3.3 billion in annual revenues and has approximately 25,000 employees across North America. With significant insider ownership and an experienced management team, FirstService has a long-term track record of creating value and superior returns for shareholders. The Common Shares of FirstService trade on the NASDAQ and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "FSV", and are included in the S&P/TSX 60 index.

For the latest news from FirstService Corporation, visit Firstservice.com.

