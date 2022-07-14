Insights on the Animal Wound Care Global Market to 2027 - by Product, Animal Type, End-user and Region

Dublin, July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Animal Wound Care Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global animal wound care market reached a value of US$ 1.06 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 1.57 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.77% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Animal wound care is a medical assistance given to animals by creating tissues with a similar structure at the site of injury to maintain their stability. It comprises stopping the bleeding, removing any foreign objects with tweezers, and cleaning, disinfecting and covering the wound with a bandage.

It relies on sterile bandages, cleansing solutions, antibacterial ointments, bandage scissors, elastic wrapping, tweezers, spray bottles, and clean towels to treat wounds. It assists in washing away both visible and microscopic debris, which reduces the risk of infection among animals. As a result, it finds extensive applications in hospitals, clinics, and home care across the globe.



Animal Wound Care Market Trends:

Due to the increasing adoption of pets among individuals to relieve anxiety and reduce the effects of social isolation, there is a rise in the demand for animal wound care. This, along with the growing demand for veterinary surgeries, represents one of the key factors driving the market.

In addition, there is a rise in the number of vet visits to cure and diagnose infection for better health of animals and prevent diseases that are transferable from animals to humans. This, coupled with increasing enhancements in animal wound care products, is propelling the growth of the market.

Moreover, favorable regulations implemented by governments of several countries to support better care and treatment of animals are catalyzing the demand for animal wound care. In line with this, the growing demand for animal protein is positively influencing the market. Besides this, key market players are investing in research and development (R&D) activities to launch new animal care products.

Apart from this, the rising awareness among the masses about animal health and welfare is offering lucrative growth opportunities to industry investors.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Advancis Veterinary Ltd., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, Innovacyn Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Jorgen Kruuse A/S (Covetrus Inc.), Medtronic plc, Milliken & Company, NEOGEN Corporation, PrimaVet Inc., Vernacare and Virbac.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global animal wound care market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global animal wound care market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

What is the breakup of the market based on the animal type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global animal wound care market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Animal Wound Care Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product

6.1 Surgical

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Key Segments

6.1.2.1 Sutures and Stapler

6.1.2.2 Tissue Adhesives, Sealants and Glue

6.1.3 Market Forecast

6.2 Advanced

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Key Segments

6.2.2.1 Advanced Wound Dressings

6.2.2.2 Foam Dressings

6.2.2.3 Hydrocolloid Dressings

6.2.2.4 Film Dressings

6.2.2.5 Hydrogel Dressings

6.2.2.6 Others

6.2.3 Market Forecast

6.3 Traditional

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Key Segments

6.3.2.1 Tapes

6.3.2.2 Dressings

6.3.2.3 Bandages

6.3.2.4 Absorbents

6.3.2.5 Others

6.3.3 Market Forecast

6.4 Others

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Animal Type

7.1 Companion

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Livestock

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by End User

8.1 Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Home Care

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Advancis Veterinary Ltd.

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2 B. Braun Melsungen AG

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2.3 SWOT Analysis

14.3.3 Elanco Animal Health Incorporated

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3.3 Financials

14.3.4 Innovacyn Inc.

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5 Johnson & Johnson

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5.3 Financials

14.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.6 Jorgen Kruuse A/S (Covetrus Inc.)

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7 Medtronic plc

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7.3 Financials

14.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.8 Milliken & Company

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.8.3 SWOT Analysis

14.3.9 NEOGEN Corporation

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.9.3 Financials

14.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.10 PrimaVet Inc.

14.3.10.1 Company Overview

14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.11 Vernacare

14.3.11.1 Company Overview

14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.12 Virbac

14.3.12.1 Company Overview

14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.12.3 Financials

14.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis

