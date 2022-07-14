Frontier Medicines Announces Distinguished Oncologist Dr. Pasi Jänne Joins its Scientific Advisory Board

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frontier Medicines Corporation, a precision medicine company seeking to unlock the proteome to advance breakthrough therapies against otherwise undruggable disease-causing targets, today announced the appointment of Pasi A. Jänne, M.D., Ph.D., director of the Lowe Center for Thoracic Oncology and director of the Belfer Center for Applied Cancer Science at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, to its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB).



“We are pleased to have Dr. Jänne, a renowned lung cancer specialist, join our SAB,” said Chris Varma, Ph.D., Frontier’s co-founder, chairman, and CEO. “Dr. Jänne’s work, such as his co-discovery of the presence of EGFR mutations in certain patients, has led to the advancement of medicines that changed the treatment paradigm for lung cancer. We look forward to benefiting from his scientific prowess and experience as an expert oncologist.”

Dr. Jänne is the director of the Lowe Center for Thoracic Oncology and the director of the Belfer Center for Applied Cancer Science at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. The Lowe Center for Thoracic Oncology treats lung cancer, including non-small cell lung cancer, small cell lung cancer, and mesothelioma, as well as other cancers of organs within the chest. The Belfer Center for Applied Cancer Science is a fully integrated, collaborative cancer research center dedicated to translating today's most innovative oncology research into tomorrow's most promising cancer treatments. Dr. Jänne’s main research interests include studying the therapeutic relevance of oncogenic alterations in lung cancer. He was one of the co-discoverers of epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) mutations and has led the development of therapeutic strategies for patients with EGFR mutant lung cancer. Dr. Jänne received his M.D. and Ph.D. from the University of Pennsylvania. He completed postgraduate training in internal medicine at Brigham and Women's Hospital and in medical oncology at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

Dr. Jänne added, “Frontier has a unique pipeline of programs targeting several key drivers of cancer, including activated KRASG12C. I am excited to join them in the development of precision medicines that have the potential to be first- or best-in-class therapies for cancer patients who are in need of additional treatments to battle their disease.”

