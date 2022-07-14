AEI HorizonX Ventures Joins Shift5 Series B Funding Round

Arlington, VA, July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shift5, the OT cybersecurity company that defends military platforms and critical transportation systems from cyberattacks, today announced that AEI HorizonX, AE Industrial Partners’ venture capital group formed in partnership with The Boeing Company, has joined the company as an investor in its oversubscribed Series B funding round led by Insight Partners. Through the longevity and deep networks of AE Industrial Partners and Boeing, AEI HorizonX will enable Shift5 to capitalize on its momentum within the broader aviation ecosystem.





“Amid a shifting regulatory environment, Shift5 brings to market a solution that has been long-needed in the aviation ecosystem,” said Brian Schettler, Partner, Head of AEI HorizonX. “The company’s ability to transform previously inaccessible data from within aircraft into useful insights, paired with the credibility of the company’s founders and its extensive work within the U.S. Department of Defense, make clear that Shift5 is blazing a trail that many will follow.”





Shift5 unlocks the serial networks and data that control planes, trains, and tanks, providing visibility into fleet assets where operators have historically been locked out. Shift5 allows operators to gain complete observability, detect threats, and maintain resilience of operational technology (OT) systems as cyber-physical attacks become an increasingly attractive strategy for digital attackers. By providing visibility into the data that powers their most expensive, longest-lived, and most consequential fleet assets, Shift5 allows rail, aerospace, and defense companies to make data-informed decisions once considered impossible, to improve cybersecurity and increase operational efficiency.





“As security leaders from CISA and FBI warn critical infrastructure operators about the risk of cyberattacks, it’s imperative that the transportation and defense industries heed these warnings,” said Josh Lospinoso, CEO and co-founder, Shift5. “The only way for aerospace and defense operators to ensure the resiliency of their business-critical assets is by gaining complete visibility into them. Access to OT data enables teams to have more productive discussions and make mission-critical decisions in real-time. We’re thrilled to work with AEI to bring modern cybersecurity capabilities and situational awareness to planes, trains, and tanks.”





“There’s a direct correlation between the OT data Shift5 can access and value delivered to an organization. The depth of access, accuracy of information, and usability of insights enable customers to gain federal compliance with strict industry regulations, make smarter business decisions, and enable greater safety aboard fleet assets,” said Joe Lea, President, Shift5. “Working with AEI will amplify our ability to help aerospace and defense organizations capitalize on the data existing above the wheels of their planes and weapon systems.”





To learn more about how the Shift5 is unlocking operational technology (OT) to help the world’s transportation and weapon systems defend against cyberattacks and improve operations, please visit https://shift5.io.





About Shift5

Shift5 is the OT cybersecurity company that protects the world’s transportation infrastructure and weapons systems from cyberattacks. Created by founding members of the U.S. Army Cyber Command who pioneered modern weapons system cyber assessments, Shift5 defends military platforms and commercial transportation systems against malicious actors and operational failures. Customers rely on Shift5 to detect threats and maintain the resilience of a wide variety of operational technology systems, including aviation, rail and metro, defense, helicopters, and other heavy fleet machinery. For more information, visit https://shift5.io.





About AE Industrial Partners

AE Industrial Partners is a private equity firm specializing in aerospace, defense & government services, space, power & utility services, and specialty industrial markets. AE Industrial Partners invests in market-leading companies that can benefit from its deep industry knowledge, operating experience, and relationships throughout its target markets. AE Industrial Partners is a signatory to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment and the ILPA Diversity in Action initiative. For more information, visit https://www.aeroequity.com.