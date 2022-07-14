EnerGeo Alliance Welcomes Faisal Diab and Shawn Rice to Global Team, Expanding Its Reach and Effectiveness

Houston, Texas, U.S., July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The EnerGeo Alliance, the sole global trade alliance for the energy geoscience industry, providing solutions to revolutionize the energy evolution welcomes Faisal Diab as the new Director of Global Policy & Government Affairs and Shawn Rice as its new Director of Business Development & Strategy to its global team.

Both staff additions come to EnerGeo Alliance with extensive backgrounds in the energy sector. Faisal Diab was previously a petroleum and natural gas management consultant with extensive experience in U.S. and international regulatory affairs. Shawn Rice was the Director of Operations for ION Geophysical and brings more than a decade of energy geoscience operations experience to the Alliance.

“We are excited to add these two professionals to our dynamic EnerGeo global team. Faisal’s extensive regulatory affairs experience will enable the Alliance to be even more engaged with governments and treaty organizations around the world to ensure that decision and policy makers understand that the energy geoscience industry is critical to their respective energy and sustainability goals,” said Nikki Martin, EnerGeo Alliance President. “Shawn’s knowledge of industry operations and the importance of the energy geoscience industry to energy sectors like offshore wind, geothermal energy, and low-carbon solutions will be invaluable in helping us to welcome those sectors to the Alliance. We’re not only an essential partner for governments but for numerous sectors within the energy industry as well."

Faisal Diab, the Alliance’s Director of Global Policy & Government Affairs, said, “I intend to apply my energy consulting experience and skills to continue to provide members with the best most reliable science- and data-based regulatory advocacy and expertise to ensure their freedom to operate. I am fortunate to be joining such a respected organization that prides itself on excellence in service to members and industry benefit.”

Shawn Rice said, “I am thrilled to be a part of this trade organization. The EnerGeo Alliance has been at the helm of steering the energy geoscience industry for more than 50 years, and I can now contribute to its stellar global reputation. As EnerGeo Alliance’s first ever Director of Business Development & Strategy, I look forward to leading the charge to diversify our membership base.”

The two new staff members and positions were added to the EnerGeo Alliance to increase and expand our work in elevating the inclusion of geoscience data acquisition as a priority within governments’ energy policies and advancing frameworks to attract and maintain investment for access to sustainable energy and data acquisition to support and accelerate the energy evolution.

###

About the EnerGeo Alliance

Founded in 1971, the EnerGeo Alliance is a global trade association for the energy geoscience industry, the intersection where earth science and energy meet. The EnerGeo Alliance and its member companies span more than 50 countries, and together, unify to open the gateway to the safe discovery, development, and delivery of mainstay sources of energy, alternative energy and low-carbon energy solutions that meet our growing world’s needs.

Attachment